Securonix and Snowflake Expand Partnership to Disrupt Legacy Security Market Incumbents

At Snowflake Summit 2023, Securonix Shares Details around Partnership to Develop and Deliver Securonix Unified Defense SIEM, Powered by Snowflake

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudNative–Securonix today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, an expanded partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. The expanded partnership is a key pillar in the delivery of the recently-launched Securonix Unified Defense SIEM, Powered by Snowflake.





Securonix Unified Defense SIEM provides organizations with 365 days of ‘hot’ data for fast search and investigation, threat content-as-a-service, proactive defense with continuous peer and partner collaboration, and a unified Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR) experience, all in a single platform.

“Companies across the globe are struggling to secure their expanding attack surfaces in an increasingly complex, less secure, and more interconnected world,” said Nayaki Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer, Securonix. “To meet these challenges, they need fast search and investigation through 365 days of ‘hot’ data that only Securonix and Snowflake provide. We are thrilled to be a part of Snowflake’s partner ecosystem, redefining the future of SIEM and disrupting the legacy companies in the market.”

Building the search and investigation capabilities in Unified Defense SIEM on the Snowflake Data Cloud empowers Securonix customers to find traces of threats from attacks that could have occurred several months in the past and might have been buried in the logs of another SIEM provider. A full year of ‘hot’ searchable data provides easy access to critical details before, during, and after a breach, and customers get the visibility they need to investigate potential threats thoroughly.

“Identifying and responding to a breach takes time, but many traditional SIEM deployments force you to work around retention limits and storage tiers. Having fast and easy access to a full year of data is critical for companies to defend themselves,” said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Snowflake. “Our partnership with Securonix has raised the bar for what security organizations can expect from their SIEM.”

The new platform also introduces the concept of shared defense. The Securonix Autonomous Threat Sweeper, built on the Snowflake Data Cloud, leverages the knowledge of Securonix’s global team of industry experts, as well as Securonix’s partners and customers, to expand the pool of intelligence that customers can draw upon to hunt threats.

