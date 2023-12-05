SecurityScorecard Recognized as One to Watch in Snowflake’s Inaugural Cybersecurity Report

SecurityScorecard delivers integrated view of third-party risk to joint customers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SecurityScorecard today announced that it has been recognized as one to watch in the Data Enrichment category in the inaugural report, The Next Generation of Cybersecurity Applications, executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.





Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies leading Powered by Snowflake cybersecurity applications and datasets that are utilized by customers across the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem. Snowflake identified five technology categories that security teams may consider when building their cybersecurity strategy by analyzing usage patterns of all Powered by Snowflake cybersecurity applications and Snowflake Marketplace datasets as of July 2023. The extensive research shows how customers are adopting cybersecurity solutions that connect to their Snowflake security data lake and the increased need for an open-ecosystem architecture that enables secure data sharing. The report also showcases how cybersecurity applications that are Powered by Snowflake leverage the Data Cloud to build AI/ML features. The five categories include:

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Cloud Security

Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)

Data Enrichment

Emerging Segments

Focusing on companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network or are Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of the categories that security teams need to be successful in protecting their organizations. This report highlights technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The Emerging Segments category only showcases “leaders” due to early adoption. Snowflake’s report details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to achieve holistic visibility, drive data-driven decisions, and enable automation.

“The challenges facing security teams require new approaches and solutions with an emphasis on data and AI,” said Mario Duarte, Vice President of Security at Snowflake. “We consider SecurityScorecard as one to watch in the Data Enrichment category, with Snowflake playing a foundational role in how they simplify sharing, collaboration, and commercialization of data, enabling Snowflake customers to achieve an integrated view of third-party risk, delivering actionable insights to enhance transparency and trust.”

SecurityScorecard was identified in Snowflake’s report as one to watch in the Data Enrichment category for its third party risk data available on Snowflake Marketplace. SecurityScorecard empowers organizations to run analytics on their vendors’ cybersecurity posture to assess the potential business impact of their security risks. Without leaving Snowflake, customers can combine, enrich, and contextualize vendor risk data provided by SecurityScorecard via secure data sharing with internal business data such as procurement, legal, IT, compliance, and security data, systems, and processes to ensure their ecosystem is secure. SecurityScorecard Security Ratings give joint customers a measurable way to improve security across their entire digital supply chain.

Sachin Bansal, Chief Business Officer at SecurityScorecard, said:



“SecurityScorecard is the de facto standard for Security Ratings globally. In an interconnected landscape where 98% of organizations engage with at least one breached third party, safeguarding our digital ecosystem is paramount. In collaboration with Snowflake, we empower organizations with actionable insights for robust third-party risk management.”

Click here to read The Next Generation of Cybersecurity Applications report.

