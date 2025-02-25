SecurityScorecard and P3 Group Join Forces to Elevate Global Supply Chain Security

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecurityScorecard, the leader in Supply Chain Detection and Response (SCDR) solutions, and P3 Group, a global consulting and technology company specializing in business transformation, cybersecurity and software development, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this collaboration, SecurityScorecard’s MAX Managed Service will be introduced as a recommended and accessible solution for P3’s diverse client base worldwide, enhancing their approach to supply chain security with SecurityScorecard’s innovative SCDR solutions.

SecurityScorecard has established itself as the foremost authority in SCDR, offering unparalleled insights and tools to manage and mitigate risks associated with supply chains. This approach involves continuous monitoring, threat detection and response through a sophisticated platform that provides real-time security ratings and actionable intelligence.

A Global Expansion of Security Excellence

By leveraging SecurityScorecard MAX, P3 Group’s extensive and diverse clientele will benefit from:

Improved Supply Chain Visibility: Reduce the likelihood of third-party breaches through continuous visibility of vulnerabilities and indicators of compromise.

Reduced Risk of Successful Supply Chain Attacks: Pinpoint specific actions required to prevent breaches based on incident response principles.

Constant State of Readiness: AI-based workflows and remediation requirements adapt to third-party breaches, enabling quick identification and resolution of issues.

Fast Threat Detection and Response Times: Asset management capabilities and issue resolution workflows enable rapid resolution, ensuring threats are managed before they escalate.

Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, Co-Founder and CEO of SecurityScorecard, said: "We are proud to extend our leadership in SCDR through this partnership with P3 Group. This alliance will bring our unmatched MAX Managed Service to a broader, global audience, ensuring that P3's clients everywhere can benefit from the highest standards of supply chain security."

Tobias Löhr, Head of Cyber Security at P3 Group, said: "Partnering with SecurityScorecard aligns perfectly with our mission to provide forward-thinking security and technology solutions. By integrating MAX Managed Service into our portfolio, we offer our diverse customer base an effective way to mitigate supply chain risks and enhance overall cybersecurity resilience."

Introducing SecurityScorecard MAX

MAX is a comprehensive managed service for SCDR, providing customers with:

Proactive Threat Hunting: Continuous monitoring to identify and respond to cybersecurity vulnerabilities and threats across the supply chain.

Expert Collaboration: SecurityScorecard's team of cybersecurity practitioners works directly with your team and vendors to improve security posture and mitigate risks.

Customized Solutions: Tailored to your organization's workflows, MAX collaborates with vendors to enhance their security, ultimately fortifying your entire supply chain.

Tailored to your organization's workflows, MAX collaborates with vendors to enhance their security, ultimately fortifying your entire supply chain. Integrated Ecosystem: Leveraging SecurityScorecard's technology, expertise, and wide partner network to deliver tangible business outcomes focused on reducing supply chain risks.

About P3 Group

P3 is a global consulting and technology firm specializing in business transformation, cybersecurity, software development and digital innovation. With expertise across automotive, energy, finance, logistics, and life sciences, P3 delivers tailored solutions that help businesses optimize operations, enhance security, and drive sustainable growth. By combining technological know-how with strategic consulting, P3 empowers organizations to stay competitive in an increasingly digital world.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the pioneer of supply chain detection and response (SCDR) solutions.

Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard’s patented technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight.

SecurityScorecard achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation, highlighting the company’s robust security standards to protect customer information, and is listed as a free cyber tool and service by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Every organization has the universal right to its trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

