Securiti Partners with Databricks to Enable Organizations to Build Safe Enterprise AI Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securiti, the pioneer in data security, privacy, governance and compliance, today announced that it has partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company, to integrate Databricks Mosaic AI and Delta tables into Securiti’s Gencore AI solution. This new partnership enables customers to more easily and quickly build safe, enterprise-grade generative AI (GenAI) systems and AI agents, using proprietary enterprise data.

The biggest barrier to deploying GenAI systems within organizations is safely connecting to data systems, while ensuring proper controls and governance throughout the AI pipeline. Since the majority of an organization's data is unstructured data, it’s critical to properly govern and control these assets.

Gencore AI accelerates GenAI adoption in the enterprise by making it easy to build AI pipelines using data from hundreds of data systems. With this new integration, organizations can safely harness the power of their structured and unstructured data anywhere with Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Key capabilities include:

Safely pipe and sync unstructured data with context to Delta tables from SaaS apps and other data systems across IaaS and private clouds. Users can leverage contextual intelligence from Securiti Data Command Graph to select the most relevant files and datasets, sanitize sensitive information from unstructured and structured data, and ensure adherence to data privacy, security, and sovereignty considerations before importing it into Delta tables. This curated and sanitized data in Delta tables supports AI model training and tuning in Mosaic AI while maintaining privacy and compliance requirements.

to Delta tables from SaaS apps and other data systems across IaaS and private clouds. Users can leverage contextual intelligence from Securiti Data Command Graph to select the most relevant files and datasets, sanitize sensitive information from unstructured and structured data, and ensure adherence to data privacy, security, and sovereignty considerations before importing it into Delta tables. This curated and sanitized data in Delta tables supports AI model training and tuning in Mosaic AI while maintaining privacy and compliance requirements. Provide key data controls to fuel the scaled use of data + AI through data sanitization, LLM firewalling, entitlement controls, and graph-based deep visibility and provenance. This approach ensures comprehensive AI security and alignment with OWASP Top 10 for LLMs for Safe AI Systems.

through data sanitization, LLM firewalling, entitlement controls, and graph-based deep visibility and provenance. This approach ensures comprehensive AI security and alignment with OWASP Top 10 for LLMs for Safe AI Systems. Build personalized AI applications with Databricks Mosaic AI by gaining access to diverse unstructured data with built-in security controls and provenance tracing for compliance. Enable personalized AI applications by leveraging rich contextual data including user entitlements and permissions, while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance.

“Today’s enterprises want AI applications trained on their proprietary data. This is what we call data intelligence,” said Ariel Amster, Director of Strategic Technology Partners at Databricks. “By securely harnessing structured and unstructured data within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, this integration helps businesses accelerate their AI initiatives while maintaining robust data security and compliance controls.”

“With organizations racing to adopt AI, the biggest challenge is safely accessing and governing their vast unstructured and structured data assets," said Rehan Jalil, CEO of Securiti AI. "By combining Gencore AI's data controls with Databricks Mosaic AI and Delta tables, we deliver the critical data governance, security controls, and contextual intelligence that enterprises need to innovate confidently with AI while meeting regulatory requirements.”

