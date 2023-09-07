Securiti Named a Worldwide Leader in IDC MarketScape for Data Privacy Compliance Software

The research firm recognized Securiti for software’s ease of use and Automated PrivacyOps capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Securiti, the pioneer of the Data Command Center, today announced it is positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software 2023 Vendor Assessment. Companies were evaluated based on comprehensive criteria related to software capabilities and strategies, including remote automation, personally identifiable information (PII) detection, customized workflows, and more. The report recognized Securiti’s platform for ease of use, as well as its PrivacyOps capabilities.









According to the IDC MarketScape, “Securiti integrates deeply into the organizations’ IT architecture. Securiti has truly shifted privacy left and weaves it through the fabric of each customer’s environment. Securiti has focused its development and innovation strategy on removing as much of the manual processes from data privacy compliance as possible.”

“One of the main takeaways from our interviews with Securiti customers during the development of this assessment was the favorable user experience,” said Ryan O’Leary, Research Director at IDC. “The implementation process described by customers was seamless and added to the platform’s overall ease of use. Additionally, Securiti’s focus on privacy ops was a key differentiator, enabling privacy deep within the organization.”

“Data Privacy is a very important part of Unified Data Controls. We believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for data privacy highlights Securiti’s commitment to delivering best-of-breed capabilities within a broader Data Command Center platform,” said Rehan Jalil, CEO of Securiti. “We look forward to continuing to advance the market through innovation, and help our customers efficiently meet all of their obligations on data with a unified Data Command Center.”

The vendor evaluation is based on a comprehensive criterion expected to be most conducive to success in providing tools to enable data mapping, data flows, data subject access request (DSAR) management, data privacy impact assessment management, and more to support enterprises both in the short term and long term.

To learn more about Securiti’s privacy solutions, please visit: https://securiti.ai/products/data-privacy/

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Securiti

Securiti is the pioneer of the Data Command Center, a centralized platform that enables the safe use of data and GenAI. It provides unified data intelligence, controls and orchestration across hybrid multicloud environments. Large global enterprises rely on Securiti’s Data Command Center for data security, privacy, governance, and compliance. Securiti has been recognized with numerous industry and analyst awards, including “Most Innovative Startup” by RSA, “Top 25 Machine Learning Startups” by Forbes, “Most Innovative AI Companies” by CB Insights, “Cool Vendor in Data Security” by Gartner, and “Privacy Management Wave Leader” by Forrester. For more information, please visit Securiti.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

