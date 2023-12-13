Securiti Appoints Bruce Nixon as Partner Director of APAC & Middle East

Industry veteran joins the pioneers of the Data Command Center to drive growth and regional partner success in APAC & the Middle East

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Securiti, the pioneer of the Data Command Center, today announced the appointment of Bruce Nixon as Partner Director of APAC & the Middle East. In this role, Nixon will lead Securiti’s partner ecosystem across the Asia Pacific and Middle East region, driving growth and ensuring successful implementation of Securiti’s Data Command Center solution for unifying data security, privacy, governance, and compliance controls.





As a Partner Director, Nixon brings 20 years of experience that will support his new responsibilities, including overseeing existing partner relationships and actively accelerating the strategic relations across the region. Nixon has a tracked record of building and leading successful channel programs having held several leadership roles. He most recently served as the Partner Director, Asia Pacific & Japan at Saviynt and he was the ANZ Partner Manager Lead at CyberArk, where he managed the company’s IT channel ecosystem across the region from 2016 to 2021. He has also held executive positions at FieldAware, Aruba Networks, Juniper Networks, and Symantec.

“As Securiti expands across regions, our channel and partnerships are fundamental to our APAC and Middle East Theatre strategy,” said Michelle Graff, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at Securiti. “To address current data complexities, our Data Command Center along with our wide range of offerings in security, privacy, governance, and compliance, are positioned to provide our partners with a unique opportunity to support clients with design, implementation, and operationalization services. We are confident that Bruce’s extensive experience and proven track record in creating successful partner programs will be instrumental in driving growth and delivering value to our customers across the region.”

Securiti has also already made significant strides in APAC and the Middle East, achieving a remarkable year-over-year growth of 330% in 2023. To continue its roadmap, Securiti’s commitment to its partner ecosystem is further demonstrated by the recent launch of the Securiti Implementation Partner Program (SIPP) certification training, a part of the brand’s Unify Partner Program. This certification provides partners with the resources and knowledge needed to add further value for customers and it is planned to be expanded to India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East in 2024.

“Securiti is a channel-first company, and it is an honor to be part of a company that is committed to building capabilities that not only provide clients with the solutions they need but also empower partners to generate significant services revenue alongside product revenue,” said Nixon. “This is a pivotal time for Securiti’s international expansion and I look forward to collaborating with our outstanding partners to make a significant impact in the APAC and Middle East region.”

