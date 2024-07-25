Securing the Olympics 2024: Effective Identity Verification for International Guests

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#identity—Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, prepared a dedicated package of expert articles focused on document verification, tailored to meet the needs of carriers, border verification authorities, the hospitality industry, and businesses during the 2024 Olympics. These resources aim to address the unique challenges posed by the influx of international visitors, ensuring seamless and secure experiences for all.









France anticipates a significant boost in tourism and economic activity during the 2024 Olympics, with over 10 million visitors projected to generate an estimated €3 billion in revenue. This massive surge in visitors will not only increase the risk of fraud targeting consumers and businesses but also pose substantial challenges for security and access management. The influx of international guests underscores the critical need for advanced and comprehensive Identity Verification (IDV) systems.

Properly verifying and authorizing everyone at every stage of their Olympic journey is essential for maintaining security and ensuring smooth access to event venues and services.

1. Addressing Carrier Requirements for Advance Passenger Information

With recent EU regulations mandating the collection of advance passenger information, carriers face unprecedented challenges. Our topic, “How Carriers Can Tackle New Requirements for Gathering Advance Passenger Information,” provides comprehensive insights and practical solutions to help carriers comply with these regulations efficiently. As the Olympics are hosted in France, this information is crucial for ensuring smooth travel experiences for millions of visitors.

2. Professional Border Verification Techniques

Border control is a critical component of international events. Our resources include:

“How to Verify a Passport Like a Pro“: A detailed guide on the best practices for passport verification.

“How Regula Creates the Most Full and Detailed Document Reference System“: An in-depth look at how Regula’s advanced technology supports border control authorities with the most comprehensive document reference systems available. It contains templates of passports, ID cards, visas, banknotes, coins, driver’s licenses, and vehicle documents from all over the world.

To gain a better understanding of the verification tools needed, from border controls to customer authorization by businesses, check the article “Regula ID Document Templates Database vs. Information Reference System”.

These topics are designed to empower border officials with the knowledge and tools needed to maintain security while facilitating the flow of visitors.

3. Transforming Travel & Hospitality with Data Entry Automation

In the hospitality sector, efficient check-ins are vital for a positive guest experience. At the same time, manual entry of ID details in hotels can often cause long lines, messes, and delays.

Our topic, “How Data Entry Automation Transforms Travel & Hospitality,” highlights the latest innovations in reader technology and software. It provides examples of automated check-in processes and calls to action for hospitality businesses to leverage these advancements for a competitive edge.

4. Solving Business Challenges of Foreign Documents Verification

Businesses are facing an increase in the number of international customers, and the smart ones start adapting to the challenges of verifying foreign documents. Our article, “Foreign ID Document Verification for Businesses,” offers practical advice and solutions for businesses to navigate these complexities, ensuring they can confidently verify the identities of international customers.

To get access to all the expert articles in one place, visit the landing page “Securing the Olympics 2024”.

