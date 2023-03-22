Securian Financial subsidiary acquires employee communication and engagement platform

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Securian Financial is continuing to strengthen its position in the employee benefits market.

The company announced today that its Houston, Texas-based benefits administration subsidiary, Empyrean Benefit Solutions, has acquired Enspire, an employee communication and engagement platform headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Through the acquisition, Empyrean adds an expanded people-centric dimension to its innovative benefits administration technology and compassionate support services. Called +YOU, the new solution integrates Enspire’s employee communication and engagement technology with Empyrean’s benefits administration platform to become a fully customizable and employer-branded people experience—a single front door to an employer’s suite of tools for employee productivity, wellness, communication and benefits.

“ This acquisition will accelerate Empyrean’s mission of connecting benefits and enriching lives while helping clients build their own culture through benefits,” said Sid Gandhi, Securian Financial executive vice president of Employee Benefits Solutions and Empyrean board chair.

“ Enspire and Empyrean’s capabilities are an important part of Securian Financial’s broadening set of solutions for employers’ benefits programs, including group insurance and voluntary benefits as well as enrollment and engagement,” said Gandhi.

Securian Financial acquired Empyrean in 2019. Founded in 2006, Empyrean has more than 700 employees working at its Houston headquarters and in offices in Nashville and Minneapolis. More than 400 employers and 5 million participants use Empyrean’s platform.

Securian Financial is the third-largest direct writer of group life insurance in the United States1 and also offers group accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) and supplemental health insurance products to employers nationwide.

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL

At Securian Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it. We’re guided by our purpose of helping customers build secure tomorrows. Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We provide insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most. For more information about Securian Financial, visit securian.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

ABOUT EMPYREAN BENEFIT SOLUTIONS

We believe that everybody deserves a workplace culture that supports their total well-being through benefits. Since 2006, Empyrean has provided hundreds of employers of varying size, industry and benefit plan complexity with the innovative technology and best-in-class service necessary to accelerate their benefits strategies and bring their benefits programs to life. Empyrean’s platform and services are designed to create connected employee benefit experiences that enrich lives, strengthen employer brands and improve workplace cultures for over 5 million people. With our +YOU solution, clients can deliver a holistic employee experience to help HR and benefit leaders simplify the work technology stack for all of the HR initiatives designed to improve employee productivity, well-being and retention. Visit us at goempyrean.com.

1. Direct group life insurance in force as of December 31, 2021. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. This statistic reflects the insurance subsidiaries of Securian Financial Group, Inc., Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company. Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries. Insurance products are issued by its subsidiary insurance companies, including Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company, a New York authorized insurer.

