Securian Financial and Reclaim Health join forces on AI-powered claims analytics to help customers get the most out of their supplemental health benefits

Collaboration makes it easier for Securian Financial’s supplemental health insurance customers to choose to maximize their benefits and offset their health care costs

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Securian Financial is teaming up with Reclaim Health to increase benefit utilization for Securian Financial’s supplemental health insurance customers through claims integration and analytics. Reclaim Health is a claims-driven health care financial advocacy platform helping plan members optimize their health care benefits.

Through Securian Financial’s business relationships with self-insured employer clients, its supplemental health insurance customers can opt in to proactively manage their supplemental health benefits claims through Reclaim’s medical claims integration. Reclaim’s AI-powered claims analytics then matches with Securian Financial’s supplemental health insurance records to determine benefit eligibility and proactively sends notifications to employees who are eligible to submit claims for those benefits.

“ While more employers are offering supplemental health benefits to their employees to help stem the tide of rising medical bills, the benefits are still new and unknown to many employees. As a result, whether it’s forgetting that they signed up for the benefits or simple inertia, some employees fail to seek claims for benefit payments in which they are entitled,” said Ross Stedman, Securian Financial second vice president of business services.

“ Claims integration tackles this, with employees receiving a text message or email whenever they may be eligible for a claim. It’s important to our customers that the claims experience is fast, easy and personalized, and this medical claim integration solution really checks all those boxes,” added Stedman.

“ Our relationship with Securian Financial empowers employees to unlock the value of their supplemental benefits. Not only does the solution proactively notify eligible employees of opportunities to offset their medical costs through their supplemental benefits, but more importantly, our integration leverages their itemized medical billing data to efficiently facilitate claim adjudication and timely benefit payments,” said Nataly Youssef, PhD, Reclaim’s CEO.

Claim integration powered by Reclaim is available at no additional cost to all Securian Financial supplemental health insurance customers.

Securian Financial offers supplemental health benefits, including accident, hospital indemnity and critical illness insurance, to employers nationwide. The company is also the nation’s third-largest direct writer of group life insurance.1

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL

At Securian Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it. We’re guided by our purpose of helping customers build secure tomorrows. Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We provide insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most. For more information about Securian Financial, visit securian.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

ABOUT RECLAIM HEALTH

Reclaim is a proactive claims-driven health financial advocacy tool powered by proprietary AI and optimization algorithms. Reclaim takes the guesswork out of users’ health insurance and medical bills so they can live their healthiest lives without unexpected financial consequences. Reclaim is tech-first, with human advocates when you need them, helping members resolve some of their most complex insurance and billing needs. To lean more visit reclaimhealth.com.

1. As of December 31, 2022, based on direct group life insurance in force on a consolidated basis. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. This statistic reflects the insurance subsidiaries of Securian Financial Group, Inc., Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company.

Insurance products are issued by Minnesota Life Insurance Company or Securian Life Insurance Company, a New York authorized insurer. Minnesota Life is not an authorized New York insurer and does not do insurance business in New York. Both companies are headquartered in St. Paul, MN. Product availability and features may vary by state. Each insurer is solely responsible for the financial obligation under the polices or contracts it issues.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries. Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company are subsidiaries of Securian Financial Group, Inc.

