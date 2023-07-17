Securian Canada Selects the FINEOS Platform to Expand Disability Management Offering

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitaltransformation—FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) announced today that Securian Canada has selected FINEOS for its disability management claims administration software solution. Securian Canada is a leading insurance provider of innovative, life-ready insurance and protection solutions in Canada. The FINEOS claims administration solution is scheduled to go live this fall to support Securian Canada’s short- and long-term disability benefits programs.





FINEOS is the global leader providing end-to-end core software systems for life, accident and health insurance. The FINEOS Platform is purpose-built for the group and supplemental employee benefits market. More than a dozen customers in Canada use the FINEOS Platform, and FINEOS serves 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S.

“We are delighted Securian Canada has chosen FINEOS and look forward to building a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship,” said CEO Michael Kelly. “The FINEOS Platform will help Securian deliver an excellent customer experience and will bring automation and efficiencies to their operations, enabling their staff to maximize their time caring for Canadians in the moments that matter the most.”

“Securian Canada needs a best-in-class partner to support our ambitious strategic plans in the disability space,” said Sharla Postic, SVP Insurance Operations for Securian Canada. “We believe the FINEOS purpose-built platform and industry-leading capabilities in disability claims administration will help us continue to raise the bar in providing innovative insurance products and services to our customers.”

About FINEOS Corporation



FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S., as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to work with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

