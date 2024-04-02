SecurEdge Networks Rebrands to TechGrid, Launches Platform With $9.2 Million in Funding From Bellini Capital

Investment to modernize business infrastructure for Tech Service Providers (TSPs) and bring the customer experience online

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechGrid, a business platform for technology service providers (TSPs), today announced it has secured a $9.2 million Series A investment from Bellini Capital.





Formerly named SecurEdge Networks, TechGrid caters specifically to Tech Service Providers including Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Value-Added Resellers (VARs) by streamlining workflows for selling, fulfilling, and managing IT solutions delivered to businesses. The new funding will help evolve and scale the platform under the continued leadership of Founder and CEO, Philip Wegner.

Through its central workflow platform, TechGrid seamlessly links businesses with a network of accredited IT Service Providers and partners, orchestrating the delivery of IT solutions. TechGrid offers technology service providers a holistic business automation platform, simplifying their business and providing their customers with a modern experience.

TechGrid was built by industry veterans with a deep understanding of the challenges in scaling a tech services business. The goal of the platform is to make it much easier for business customers to consume technology, and for tech service providers to scale their businesses.

“The name TechGrid stemmed from the concept that technology is like power for businesses. Customers want simple solutions and consumption models that work more like a utility. The problem is the business infrastructure for the Tech Service Providers is fragmented,” said Philip Wegner, CEO, TechGrid. “The typical MSP or VAR has more than 40 applications, many of which don’t connect, making it difficult to sell online or deliver solutions as a service. By connecting those systems with modern workflow software, we can provide business customers with the seamless experiences they enjoy from platforms like Amazon and Azure.”

TechGrid’s business automation platform comprises three essential elements designed to assist Tech Service Providers in selling, fulfilling, managing, and financing technology solutions. These components encompass:

Marketplace – Partners are directly integrated into the process of the service provider. Like the Shopify App store , resellers can customize the solutions they offer, manage delivery, and turn on new services and applications to sell.

– Partners are directly integrated into the process of the service provider. Like the Shopify , resellers can customize the solutions they offer, manage delivery, and turn on new services and applications to sell. Workflow Software– TechGrid has a Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) engine with embedded finance, making it easy to combine hardware and licensing, services, applications and internet access into a subscription model.

Software– TechGrid has a Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) engine with embedded finance, making it easy to combine hardware and licensing, services, applications and internet access into a subscription model. Commerce – The commerce platform centers around a digital catalog that stores products, services, apps and internet access for the service provider to build solutions and sell via traditional channels (quotes) or through online stores.

“We’re excited to partner with and turbo charge the TechGrid team by providing funding and experience to expand their solutions,” said Arnie Bellini, managing partner, Bellini Capital. “TechGrid will connect and stream the 40+ applications MSPs use to provide managed services and the 20+ applications used to deliver security services. This will give MSPs a path toward much greater efficiency and profitability.”

About TechGrid

TechGrid is a software company building modern infrastructure for Tech Service Providers. The company’s flagship product is a business automation platform designed for Tech Service Providers to build, sell, and fulfill IT solutions online and as-a-Service. It unifies CPQ, finance, fulfillment, partners, tools, and customer experience with simple-to-use workflows.

For more information, visit: www.techgrid.com

