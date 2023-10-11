SecureAuth Wins “Access Management Solution of the Year” Award in 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough’s Awards Program

Prestigious Global Awards Program Recognizes Arculix by SecureAuth – a Next-Gen Solution Focused on Passwordless Continuous Authentication

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Arculix—SecureAuth, a leader in access management and authentication, today announced that SecureAuth Arculix™ has won the “Access Management Solution of the Year” award for 2023 in the seventh annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. As a leading independent market intelligence organization, CyberSecurity Breakthrough, recognizes innovation demonstrated by the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security industry.





“We are delighted to win the coveted ‘Access Management Solution of the Year 2023’ by CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards,” said Paul Trulove, CEO of SecureAuth. “With over 80 percent of cyberattacks occurring at the credential layer, and user frustration growing with increased MFA prompts, the world is ready for a solution that provides an approach for strong security and frictionless user experience. The innovation built into Arculix’s passwordless continuous authentication solution delivers superior security with the ability to run real-time risk checks and gives users frictionless access to prevent breaches.”

Arculix’s continuous authentication is powered by a risk-based behavioral modeling engine. Dynamic user journeys are managed through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Additional customization can be provided using a low code/no code orchestration engine. Arculix’s risk-engine combined with Device Trust, a credential provider for any desktop, laptop, or virtual environment, provides passwordless authentication designed with security in mind.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

About SecureAuth Corporation

SecureAuth is a next-gen access management and authentication company that enables a secure, passwordless, continuous authentication experience for employees, partners, and customers. With the only solution deployable in cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems, and data at scale anywhere in the world. To find out more, please visit www.secureauth.com.

