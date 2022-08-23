SecureAuth Extends FIDO Alliance Membership and Reinforces Commitment for FIDO2 Certifications for Arculix Passwordless Authentication

Privacy, Security, Frictionless User Experience, and Standards Drive SecureAuth’s Vision for Passwordless Authentication

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Arculix—SecureAuth, a leader in access management and authentication, announces the continuation of its membership to the FIDO (Fast Identity Online) Alliance and it has extended its commitment to FIDO2 certification standards.

For more than a decade, SecureAuth has supported the FIDO Alliance through its suite of FIDO2 certified products that enable the utilization and implementation of FIDO certified technologies. Since 2015, SecureAuth has enabled FIDO2 WebAuthn-compliant devices to be seamlessly deployed within its Administration Console. Arculix, SecureAuth’s next-generation authentication platform, enables the ability to use a mobile device as a FIDO2 certified authenticator.

As organizations strive to protect digital identities, there is an increasing demand to deliver frictionless user experiences for the workforce and customers alike. Providing a streamlined login and authentication experience for the workforce will attract talent and elevate productivity. For customers, delivering the right level of friction reduces the abandonment rate and can contribute to differentiation.

“Adopting FIDO2-based passwordless authentication methods could eliminate most of the password-related breaches and account takeover (ATO) attacks for an enterprise,” said Paul Trulove, CEO of SecureAuth. “SecureAuth treats authentication as a continuum, allowing customers to defend against threat actors at all stages of their attack plan – before, during and after authentication. Passwordless, continuous authentication is the next-generation approach that strikes the delicate balance between speed and secure access.”

Forging advances in passwordless continuous authentication, SecureAuth is focused on enabling secure engagement with the digital world by leveraging industry standards. SecureAuth is committed to delivering FIDO2-certified methods to authenticate through WebAuthn-compliant devices and a mobile app authenticator providing flexibility for the users.

Throughout the FIDO Alliance’s successful journey, SecureAuth has been onboard for all three notable advancements:

The rise of standards-based authentication integration. Adoption of FIDO2 as a World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standard allowing for standards-based web application passwordless. Microsoft, Apple, and Google’s recent commitment to advancing endpoint and device passwordless solutions by adopting FIDO2 into the operating system (OS).

SecureAuth is a next-gen access management and authentication company that enables secure and passwordless, continuous authentication experience for employees, partners and customers. With the only solution that can be deployed in cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems and data at scale, anywhere in the world. To find out more, please visit www.secureauth.com.

