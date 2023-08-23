SecureAuth Announces New Channel Partnerships with IDMWORKS and Opkalla

Strategic Partnerships to Drive Further Market Expansion of SecureAuth’s Arculix, a Passwordless Continuous Authentication Solution

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Arculix—SecureAuth, a leader in next-gen authentication and access management, today announced new channel partnerships with IDMWORKS, and Opkalla to deliver its passwordless continuous authentication solution, Arculix. Together, the new partnerships will address the ever-evolving identity security challenges: digital acceleration, threat environment, and business demands, including compliance. SecureAuth’s channel-first approach demonstrates a strong commitment to its channel partners to help accelerate their growth and better secure their customers with innovative authentication solutions.





“At SecureAuth, we know it’s critical to identify and invest in enriching partnerships, especially as we are building momentum with a game-changing solution in the authentication industry,” said Mandeep Khera, CMO, SecureAuth. “With this in mind, we warmly welcome IDMWORKS and Opkalla, both market-leading experts in the IAM space, into our partner community.”

With over 150 consultants, engineers, and architects in North America, IDMWORKS is a leading IAM solutions provider recognized by Gartner. As a SecureAuth value-added reseller, IDMWORKS will enable organizations to be secure by providing Arculix’s next-gen authentication solutions that offer a full spectrum of IAM integration.

“As one of the top Identity and Access Management (IAM) service providers in the cyber-security market, we are delighted to partner with SecureAuth and combine their passwordless continuous authentication solution, Arculix, with our IAM expertise and services to deliver game-changing authentication to our customers,” said Joe Brown, Director of Business Development at IDMWORKS. “Arculix’s patented and strong passwordless continuous authentication technology will help extend IDMWORKS’ leadership in the IAM segment and help address our customers’ real issues around identity security as well as compliance with Cyber Insurance and key regulations requiring authentication.”

As trusted advisors, Opkalla, a Charlotte, NC-based solution provider, works alongside IT teams to design, implement and support the most advanced IT solutions to customize their offering to help clients navigate their technology stack without any technology bias.

“Opkalla is thrilled to be partnering with SecureAuth and deliver the very best in securing digital identities to our clients,” said Jim Campbell, Managing Partner, Opkalla. “We are committed to delivering on our promise of trust, transparency and speed to help our clients navigate IT solutions that fit best for their custom environments. Combined with Arculix, a patented passwordless continuous authentication, we can offer the most robust security and give all of their users a frictionless experience.”

SecureAuth channel partners are excited about offering Arculix, a subscription-based product revolutionizing the authentication industry. Arculix delivers the strongest passwordless continuous authentication solution with a frictionless end-user experience and enables compliance with cyber insurance. The solution leverages a superior patented technology framework, Universal Authentication Fabric, that is comprised of an AI/ML driven risk engine, endpoint device trust, and invisible/phishing-resistant MFA. Arculix is the only solution that can be used as your single authentication solution or as an overlay with your existing IDaaS/IdPs like Okta, Ping, ForgeRock, Microsoft, Oracle.

About SecureAuth Corporation

SecureAuth is a next-gen authentication and access management company that enables secure and passwordless continuous authentication experience for employees, customers and partners. With the only solution that can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems and data at scale anywhere in the world. To find out more, please visit www.secureauth.com.

