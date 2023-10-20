Secure Open-Source Systems Leader Raptor Computing Systems Partners with Lattice Showcasing Soft BMC for Server Management and Solid Silicon for Upcoming POWER ISA 3.1-Compliant Server Systems

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Raptor Computing Systems showcased the open-source Kestrel soft BMC solution using its Arctic Tern soft BMC development kit and OpenPOWER in the Lattice Semiconductor booth at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit from Oct. 17 to 19.





Raptor Computing Systems, the industry leader in secure, open computing with a full line of OpenPOWER products, including servers, workstations and desktops, also announced it will be expanding into state-of-the-art OCP and HPC solutions with Raptor’s well known fully owner-controlled and security-centric model.

In addition, Raptor Computing Systems announced it has partnered with US-based Solid Silicon Corporation as its future CPU provider for continued secure, fully open systems and servers, including new OCP and industry- standard form factor offerings with HPC potential. Raptor Computing Systems will be using Solid Silicon S1 CPUs with embedded POWER ISA 3.1-compliant, server class cores as the fully owner-controlled, blob-free successor to its IBM POWER9-powered solutions, with expected availability of systems by late 2024. The Solid Silicon S1 CPU contains an embedded X-class BMC, providing a fully owner-controlled active Root of Trust and BMC stack for all Raptor Computing Systems products using the S1.

Raptor Computing Systems continues to provide POWER9 solutions that equip industry, government, defense, researchers, developers, and individuals worldwide with computing hardware offerings that meet the need for true security and owner control in an insecure, hostile world.

Raptor Computing Systems also announced it has partnered with Lattice, the low power programmable leader, to continue to provide fully open, fully owner-controlled computing solutions leveraging Lattice FPGA technology through the new Solid Silicon X1 chip, expected in the second half of 2024. The Arctic Tern soft BMC development kit may be purchased now for development on compatible hardware prior to the X1-powered Antarctic Tern soft BMC development kit, expected in late 2024 as part of Raptor Computing Systems’ fully open, fully owner-controlled computing solutions lineup.

Raptor Computing Systems is the world’s leading ODM in the field of fully open, fully owner-controlled, blob-free hardware. From custom servers and embedded products to standard COTS mainboards and related offerings, Raptor Computing Systems can work with you to design truly secure OpenPOWER solutions that meet your specific requirements over multiple product cycles.

Lattice Semiconductor delivers customer-centric, power-efficient FPGA innovation with strong Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Root of Trust Solutions. Lattice FPGA solutions enable customers to develop and test a complete NIST 800-193-compliant PFR solution that protects, detects, and recovers, with a complete set of reference platforms, fully validated IP building blocks, easy to use FPGA design tools, reference design/demonstrations, as well as a network of custom design services.

Solid Silicon Corporation is a fabless silicon company developing standardized, sovereign, future-proof silicon that gives developers the ability to own, control, and trust their computing devices down to the silicon. Solid Silicon is securing the next generation of high performance, owner-controlled devices based on the open, standardized, and stable OpenPOWER ISA.

For more information about Raptor Computing Systems products, visit:



https://www.raptorcs.com

https://www.raptorcs.com For more information about the 2023 OCP Summit, visit:



https://www.opencompute.org/summit/global-summit

ABOUT RAPTOR COMPUTING SYSTEMS:

Raptor Computing Systems is the world’s leading ODM in the field of fully open, fully owner-controlled, blob-free hardware. From custom servers and embedded products to standard COTS mainboards and related offerings, Raptor Computing Systems can work with you to design truly secure OpenPOWER solutions that meet your specific requirements over multiple product cycles.

GENERAL NOTICE: Product names and terms used in this release are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

FOR RAPTOR COMPUTING SYSTEMS PRODUCT INFORMATION, CONTACT:





sales@raptorcs.com

512-690-0240

FOR SOLID SILICON PRODUCT INFORMATION, CONTACT:





sales@solidsilicon.com

737-244-8222