Secure Fit, Effortless Comfort: Shokz Unveils OpenFit Air, Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds

Openfit Air Sports the Signature Open-Ear Design and an Adaptable Ear Hook for Improved All-Day Comfort and Secure Fit for All Activities

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeOpen—Shokz, the global consumer electronics brand and world’s leading pioneer in open-ear headphone technology, today announced the expansion of their open-ear true wireless earbud line with OpenFit AIr. OpenFit Air are the dream earbuds, with the Shokz signature open-ear design to hear the world around you, an adaptable ear hook for improved comfort, and crystal clear audio.









OpenFit Air offers a new level of comfort, with a teardrop-shaped cross-section that minimizes pressure and a design that ensures adaptability and folds around the curves of every ear. They are perfect for staying situationally aware, whether working out, streaming music at work (in the office or at home), commuting or more, and can be worn comfortably all day.

The earbuds are designed for a secure fit in your ear. The engineers at Shokz Labs established that a 25.5° angle moves the center of gravity closer to the ear, creating a lighter-than-air feeling. The beveled driver housing at 18° enables the earbuds to fit better in your ear, further securing the earbud and ensuring it’s in place for any activity.

“The evolution of our headphones have led us directly to OpenFit Air, open-ear earbuds that are ideal for working out, commuting, working or studying and leisure,” said Vincent Xiong, Chief Executive Officer at Shokz. “The team is proud of the excellent engineering to design a secure yet ergonomic earbud with natural audio. The lightweight design and case make OpenFit Air the perfect everyday earbud.”

OpenFit Air’s DirectPitch™ technology, immerses users in their favorite movies, songs, podcasts, and audiobooks with a full audio experience, along with Shokz OpenBass™ Air, Shokz proprietary low-frequency enhancement, bringing deep bass and detailed richness.

OpenFit Air Features:

Open-ear design gives users all-day situational awareness. OpenFit Air has an ultra-fine 0.75mm flexible Ni-Ti memory alloy wire to keep the earbuds snugly in place and the beveled driver housing enables the earbuds to fit securely in the ear.

Thoughtfully crafted ear hooks, designed with a teardrop-shaped cross-section minimizes pressure during long listening sessions, and the smaller top section allows you to wear glasses effortlessly with the earbuds.

Straight from the genius minds at Shokz Labs, the OpenFit Air ergonomic dual-bevel design offers steadfast, secure, stable fit.

Angle designed for the optimal listening experience, the OpenFit Air center of gravity has been shifted closer to the ear creating a lighter-than-air feel. Slimmed down to perfection, the beveled driver enables the earbuds to fit better in the ear for a snug fit.

OpenFit Air brings sound as nature intended. Powered by DirectPitch™ technology, the balanced sound keeps audio where it belongs with less sound leakage. Combined with Shokz OpenBass™ Air, the proprietary low-frequency enhancement, OpenFit Air bring deep bass and detailed richness without unnecessary fuss. Positioned to vibe with the ear canal, they’re all about that perfect bass.

OpenFit Air ensures balanced highs, mids, and bass. A custom 18 x 11 mm composite dynamic driver unit delivers powerful, rich audio details with precision. Personalize your sound even more with the Shokz App and four preset EQ modes.

Meticulously crafted, OpenFit Air radiates vitality with elegance. The matte silicone surface combined with a metallic silverlight ring creates a stunning visual effect. Choose from three colors, black, white or pink, to match your style.

The smart mic makes every word count. OpenFit Air features two microphones in each earbud that track your voice precisely with Adaptive Beamforming. With tested and proven technology, background noise is reduced by an impressive 96.5%.

Up to 28 hours of music or podcast-listening time when charged in the charging case, making it ideal for the athlete and entrepreneurs on-the-go. Get 2 hours of use with a quick 10-minute charge.

With IP54 water and sweat resistance, your OpenFit Air is ready for anything. Never worry about splashes and spills or pushing your limits with the sweatiest workouts.

Cut the cords for seamless connectivity with OpenFit Air. Feel the freedom of a 10-meter Bluetooth 5.2 range, which is silkty smooth even with just one earbud, and pair the device simply by flipping open the case.

Master multitasking with Multipoint Pairing. Simultaneously syncs with two devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets, on Android, iOS, or Windows. Seamlessly switch devices with a simple tap as you switch from homework to workouts, to taking it easy.

The OpenFit Air intuitive controls turn your earbuds into a command center. With the Shokz App, you can personalize your button configurations for commands that suit you.

Listeners can get a more personalized listening experience by using the Shokz App to select your favorite EQ modes and button functions.

Weighing only 8.7 g, OpenFit Air is compact and lightweight, perfect for on-the-go action.

OpenFit Air Specs:

Microphone type: 2 mics with Adaptive Beamforming

Audio: DirectPitch™ and OpenBass™ Air

Speaker Type: Air conduction transducer

Materials: Earbuds, plastic, silicone and stainless steel (steel mesh ); charging case: plastic

); charging case: plastic Bluetooth®: Generation 5.2

Wireless range: 33ft (10m)

Battery type: Li-ion battery

Battery capacity: Earbuds: 40mAh (Min); charging case: 600mAh (Min)

Continuous play time: Up to 28 hours with charging case and up to 6 hours of music time with a single charge. Standby time: Up to 30 days

Charge time: Charge the earbuds with the charging case: 60 minutes; Empty case with charging cable: 120 minutes

Quick charge: A 10-minute charge gives 2 hours of battery life (music)

Weight: 8.7g per earbud; Charging Case 56. 4g

IP rating: IP54 Water-Resistant; charging case is not waterproof

Frequency Response: 50Hz-16kHz

Speaker Sensitivity: 96.2 dB±2.5dB

Microphone Sensitivity: -38 dB ±1dB

Charge Voltage: 5V±5%

Frequency Band: 2400MHz-2483.5MHz

Warranty: 2 years

OpenFit Air is available to purchase today on Shokz.com and Amazon in Black, White and Pink for $119.95 USD.

About Shokz

Shokz audio products deliver premium stereo sound and the safety and comfort of an open-ear design to consumers worldwide. Shokz offers their patented open-ear technology to improve situational awareness and keep users connected to their surroundings. Since 2011, Shokz has used its proprietary technologies and signature open-ear design for endurance, lifestyle, and communication audio products, priced for everyday use. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen at www.shokz.com.

