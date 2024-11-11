Home Business Wire Section hosts Salesforce CEO & AI leaders from Moderna and S&P Global...
Business Wire

Section hosts Salesforce CEO & AI leaders from Moderna and S&P Global in free virtual conference

di Business Wire

The AI:ROI Conference is a full day of virtual sessions focused on getting past the hype and into how AI delivers real business value.




NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Section, the business school for the age of AI, is hosting a free virtual full-day conference this week focused on the business of AI – and how to find and realize ROI from AI investments.

Session speakers include Salesforce CEO, Marc Benioff, and the heads of AI from Moderna, S&P Global, and ServiceNow – who will share their wins and lessons from deploying AI in their products and workforces. CEOs from AI companies Writer, Filtered, and AI consultancy Machine & Partners will discuss how to pick the right AI use cases and avoid the common pitfalls.

Takeaways will include how to successfully deploy AI to teams, how to measure the ROI of an AI-augmented workforce, and how to build ROI-positive AI products and services.

Conference attendees will also receive access to proprietary data on the top high-impact AI use cases and the state of AI proficiency in the modern workforce, as well as predictions on the future of AI from Section’s founder, NYU Stern Professor Scott Galloway.

The conference is fully virtual and begins at 11 am EST. It’s free to register and session recordings will be available to registrants only following the conference. Registration is open here: https://www.sectionschool.com/events/the-ai-roi-conference?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=businesswire&utm_campaign=airoiconference&utm_term=11112024

About Section

Section is the online business school for the age of AI, offering AI training in a fast, live, cohort-based format focused on helping knowledge workers augment their day to day work. Founded in 2019 by NYU Professor Scott Galloway and led by serial entrepreneur Greg Shove, Section is backed by General Catalyst, Learn Capital, GSV Ventures, Activant, and other individual investors, including Jeff Bewkes and Tim Armstrong. Since its inception, Section has taught 44,000 students across 95 countries, and partners with 200+ enterprise clients to train their future leaders. Learn more at sectionschool.com.

Contacts

Azalea Dolan

Content Manager, Section

adolan@sectionschool.com
512-415-5301

