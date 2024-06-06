Sectigo Strengthens Iberian Presence as Certificate Lifecycle Management Takeup Accelerates

Industry Veterans Join CLM leader to Bolster Sales and Partner Network in key territory

MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#certificatemanagement–Sectigo®, the industry’s most innovative provider of Comprehensive Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the expansion of its Spanish team with the appointment of three new hires. These appointments build on Sectigo’s commitment to increase its channel and sales presence in this fast-growing European market.

Digital certificates play an essential role in authenticating and securing online communications in organizations of all sizes. The parallel trends of proliferation of certificates and shortening certificate lifespans over the years have resulted in an increased need for certificate management.

With Google expressing their intention to reduce certificate validity periods from 398-days to 90-days, the only practical way forward is to use automated CLM to keep certificates valid and safe. Sectigo fully endorses this move as it will tighten cybersecurity by making automation the default for all.

Although 90-day certificates aren’t yet mandated, the time to adopt and deploy a CLM is now. Not only does CLM ensure compliance and prevent outages today, but it also minimizes future challenges and prepares organizations for quantum readiness.

Sectigo’s growing presence in the Spanish market demonstrates its commitment to making CLM standard practice for all Spanish organizations as they transition to 90-day certificates. Sectigo’s new Spanish team has now grown to seven, covering Compliance, Development, and Sales, and has recently welcomed:

Javier Fernandez – Enterprise Regional Sales Manager Stepping into a new role, Javier will leverage his extensive computer networking industry experience to lead Sectigo’s Spanish sales efforts. His proven track record at industry powerhouses, like Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet, positions him perfectly for success.

Carlos Martinez – Channel Sales Representative After a distinguished 24-year career working with market leaders like AI cybersecurity firm RedCarbon and wireless communications leader Radwin, Carlos will lead Sectigo’s growing Channel Sales relationships.

Jairo Fraile – Sectigo Vice President of Global Partner Sales Jairo previously worked for cybersecurity leaders McAfee and NortonLifeLock. With the channel being vital to Sectigo, Jairo’s nearly three decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry supports the commitment of the team.

“I am delighted to welcome Carlos, Javier, and Jairo to the Sectigo family. These new hires bring a wealth of industry knowledge to a region where CLM sales are growing rapidly. This new team’s digital security experience is more important than ever for Sectigo’s customers in light of certificate lifecycles reducing to 90-days. We are committed to helping customers of all sizes achieve digital trust. Sectigo’s investment in Spain underscores our dedication to supporting this expanding market.” said Ottavio Camponeschi, VP of Enterprise Sales EMEA of Sectigo.

Sectigo’s achievements in leading and growing the CLM market is industry recognized, having recently won Top Cyber Company Award from Enterprise Security Tech, Security Company of the Year Award from Global InfoSec, and Top Certificate Lifecycle Management Award from Cybersecurity Excellence. Additionally, Sectigo won Frost & Sullivan Certificate Lifecycle Management Leadership Award, is well positioned as a leader in 4 consecutive quarters in G2, and has an average rating of 4.9 in Gartner Peer Insights.

Sectigo is the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), with automated solutions and digital certificates that secure every human and machine identity for the world’s largest brands. Its automated, cloud-native, universal CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates provided by all trusted certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols across the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our Webby award-winning podcast, Root Causes.

