Sectigo Sponsors InCyber 2024

Sectigo brings next-generation certificate lifecycle management to customers and partners throughout EMEA

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sectigo®, the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM) announced today its sponsorship of InCyber 2024, March 26-28 at the Lille Grand Palais.





The InCyber Forum is Europe’s leading event for digital security and trust that brings together customers, service providers, solution vendors, consultants, law enforcement, government agencies, schools, and universities. Sectigo executives will be on hand in booth D43 to unveil the secrets of automated, cloud-native CLM. Online identity proliferation, hybrid work, and device sprawl mean more digital certificates expire more often, making it impossible for IT and security teams to keep up. With Sectigo, customers gain visibility into certificate status to help prevent business outages automatically, without reliance on manual tracking or complex installation and validation processes.

WHO:



Pierre Clavel, regional manager, enterprise



Francois Marien, senior account manager



Anthony Pierrel, account manager



Igor N’Gami, sales engineer, enterprise



Jonas Wurtz, account executive

WHAT: InCyber Forum 2024

WHERE: Booth D43 at the Lille Grand Palais

WHEN: March 26-28 from 8.15 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. CET

HOW: Contact us to book your meeting with the Sectigo team

Sectigo has been a proud sponsor of InCyber for six years. To learn more about how Sectigo’s CLM solutions can better protect your customers’ business, visit https://www.sectigo.com/products.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), with automated solutions and digital certificates that secure every human and machine identity for the world’s largest brands. Its automated, cloud-native, universal CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates provided by all trusted certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols across the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our Webby award-winning podcast, Root Causes.

Contacts

Samantha Dooley



Sectigo PR



samantha.dooley@sectigo.com

+44 07380262811