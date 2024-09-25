Sectigo Expands Global Footprint With New Office Opening in Chennai, India

Strategic investment supports growing global demand for digital trust solutions

CHENNAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sectigo, a global leader in Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and digital certificates, today announced the opening of its newest office in Chennai, India. The expansion strengthens Sectigo’s presence in one of the world’s fastest growing technology hubs, where demand for digital trust solutions continues to accelerate.





The Chennai office, a 14,000-square-foot-facility, is located in the heart of the city’s tech corridor and will serve as a “Center of Excellence” with localized validation and tech support, enhanced service capabilities, and dedicated resources for expedited customer service delivery. The center, which can accommodate up to 300 employees, will enable Sectigo to better serve its rapidly growing customer base and strategic partners across the globe. The large-scale multidisciplinary team will support global business operations with site leadership and functions in all areas including people operations, IT, engineering, compliance, sales, and development.

“The launch of our Center of Excellence in Chennai represents a key milestone in Sectigo’s mission to deliver world-class digital trust, enterprise security, and automated certificate management solutions on a global scale,” said Kevin Weiss, CEO at Sectigo. “We are strategically expanding our geographic footprint into the fastest growing marketplaces across the globe. Scaling in this region allows us to offer more local expertise and resources, ensuring that we meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and partners.”

“This expansion is about more than just business growth—it’s about building a thriving community for our customers and employees. By further strengthening our presence in Chennai, we’re able to attract top talent in the region while delivering world-class support and services locally,” said Julie Gettys, Chief People Officer at Sectigo. “We are deeply committed to creating an environment where our teams can innovate and grow, which ultimately drives enhanced experiences and better outcomes for our customers.”

This strategic expansion comes as organizations across the world prepare to meet Google’s impending mandate to limit encryption certificates to a 90-day lifecycle. A shorter lifecycle makes manually managing certificates an unsustainable practice and may lead to incorrect certificate renewals causing potential SSL/TLS outages and data breaches. The switch to automated certificate lifecycle management is essential as organizations across industries increasingly prioritize the need for end-to-end digital trust solutions to secure their digital transformation initiatives.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), with automated solutions and digital certificates that secure every human and machine identity for the world’s largest brands. Its automated, cloud-native, universal CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates provided by all trusted certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols across the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

