Secretary Janet Napolitano, the Center for Security in Politics at the University of California, Berkeley, and Digimarc, to Host a Summit on Safeguarding the Development of Artificial Intelligence

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#UCBerkeley–Hosted by Former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, and Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack, at the Center for Security in Politics at the University of California at Berkeley, the summit will convene leading experts in government, industry, and academia to discuss potential solutions to the challenges posed by generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). Issues to be discussed will include GenAI’s impact on election security, content provenance and authenticity, and copyright ownership.





WHO:

WHAT: In advance of the 2024 election cycle, and as a component of the summit, Secretary Janet Napolitano will host a public forum titled “Safeguarding the Development of Artificial Intelligence.” The overarching goal of the summit will be to identify technical tools and regulatory solutions that will help safeguard the development of AI and will bring together industry, government, and academic leaders, in addition to representatives from the intelligence community to create tangible solutions to this pressing challenge.

WHEN: 4:30 – 6:00 PM on January 22, 2024

WHERE: Banatao Auditorium University of California, Berkeley Sutardja Dai Hall, Berkeley, CA 94720

About Berkeley:

The Goldman School of Public Policy:

The Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley is a graduate school that prepares students for careers in public leadership and undertakes world-class research that addresses the most urgent issues of our time, including climate change, emerging technologies, democracy, national security, criminal justice, and poverty.

The Center for Security in Politics:

The Center for Security in Politics (CSP) supports research, curriculum, and convenings that bring students, academics, and leading political practitioners together to address critical global risks, to translate research and analysis into actionable solutions for policymakers, thought leaders and elected officials, and to train a diverse generation of security professionals for careers in public service.

About Digimarc:

Digimarc is a global leader in product digitization. A pioneer in digital watermarks, Digimarc connects every physical and digital item to a digital twin that enables the capture of product data, record events and interactions, and supports powerful new automations. Trusted to deter counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc is also recognized for ensuring product authenticity, improving plastics recycling, and more, with a commitment to promoting a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. See more at digimarc.com.

