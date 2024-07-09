Secret Double Octopus Appoints Timothy Youngblood to its Board of Directors

Renowned CISO Joins to Support the Company’s Innovation, Expansion into New Markets, and Consolidate its Leadership Position





MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Secret Double Octopus, the market leader in passwordless authentication solutions for the enterprise workforce, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Timothy Youngblood to its Board of Directors. This important addition will support the company’s expansion strategy into new markets at a time of growing interest in its cutting-edge authentication solutions.

Timothy Youngblood brings over 30 years of industry experience to Secret Double Octopus, having served as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for global corporations including T-Mobile, McDonald’s, Kimberly-Clark, and Dell Technologies. His extensive background in cybersecurity strategy, risk management, and brand protection across various industries will be instrumental in guiding the company’s growth strategy and strengthening its position in the large enterprises sector.

“We are excited to welcome Timothy to our board,” said Raz Refaeli, Secret Double Octopus’ CEO and Co-Founder. “His deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape and his leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to offer groundbreaking innovations in workforce authentication and deliver transformative solutions to our global customer base. Timothy’s addition will help us meet the growing demand for our solutions among the world’s largest and most security-conscious organizations.”

This announcement follows the successful closure of a Series C funding round, which saw the company raise another $15 million in capital. The investment, backed by new and existing strategic investors including Benhamou Global Ventures, JVP, SC Ventures & KDDI, has enabled the company to meet the increasing need for its workforce-focused passwordless authentication solution in the past year.

“I am excited to join Secret Double Octopus at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” said Timothy Youngblood. “As cyber threats continue to evolve, the need for robust, phishing-resistant authentication solutions has never been greater. The company’s vision and dedication to innovation are truly inspiring and I look forward to supporting its mission of making large organizations safer and more productive.”

Secret Double Octopus’ authentication platform is the first to offer enterprise-wide passwordless reality for employees and IT teams at the highest scale and assurance levels. The platform has reached significant growth milestones in recent years and is used by hundreds of thousands of employees from many industries such as financial firms, defense contractors, government offices, manufacturing plants, and other heavily regulated fields.

The company’s solution has been recognized for eliminating password-related risks while improving user experience and operational efficiency and is currently deployed at hundreds of global enterprises, facilitating more than a billion authentication requests annually. Its ability to perform at high scale in the most secure and mission-critical environments has gained many accolades including the most recent report naming it the best-in-class vendor for workforce authentication.

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus is a pioneer in Enterprise-Grade Passwordless Authentication. Its multi-factor authentication platform is designed to protect identities and critical assets for enterprises worldwide. By eliminating passwords, Secret Double Octopus significantly reduces cyber risks and improves user experience and operational efficiency. The company’s solutions are deployed by Fortune 500 companies and global enterprises across various industries, offering unparalleled security, scalability, and ease of use.

For more information, visit www.doubleoctopus.com.

