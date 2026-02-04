Second Generation Square Register Delivers More Speed, Power, and Reliability to the Neighborhood

Design improvements and a big under-the-hood upgrade make Square’s professional-grade point-of-sale system more durable and 40% faster for lightning quick checkouts and increased responsiveness

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Square launched the second generation of Square Register, the company's flagship countertop point-of-sale device. Building on the success of the original Square Register, the revamped hardware delivers significant performance improvements and enhanced reliability, helping sellers more seamlessly manage operations, provide high quality customer experiences, and keep orders flowing during their busiest periods.

Originally launched in 2017, Square Register was Square’s first professional-grade, fully integrated point-of-sale device, built with both seller- and buyer-facing screens to provide larger sellers with a premium, end-to-end system. The iconic dual-screen set up, with a detachable, customizable customer display, gave buyers a transparent and swift checkout experience, complete with integrated payments acceptance, while helping sellers keep pace with complex business needs and high-volume counters. Since then, Square Register has become a fundamental solution for upmarket businesses like Thisbowl and Katz’s Delicatessen: last year in the U.S., 62% of Food and Beverage (F&B) sellers who generated $500k or more in annual GPV used a Square Register.

The second generation Square Register elevates the experience introduced by its predecessor, bringing even more advanced performance to businesses of any scale and complexity. Equipped with a more powerful processor, expanded memory, and an upgraded Wi-Fi antenna, the new Register works up to 40% faster, powering snappier and more reliable launching, loading, and navigation experiences on both sides of the counter to help sellers and buyers gain time in the heat of the rush. Additionally, the new hardware is designed for durability with an IP54 rating and a redesigned angled, reinforced card dip slot to withstand everyday spills, splashes, and dust.

Engineered with Square’s unified Point of Sale app at its core, the new Register’s enhanced performance delivers the power and speed that modern, high-volume commerce requires. From local coffee chains managing the morning rush with complex drink customizations and popular breweries navigating the flurry of happy hour tabs; to specialty grocers with large catalogs and frequent changes – the new Square Register boasts powerful software and hardware to ensure sellers’ operations never lag behind the needs of their business and customers, no matter their scale.

"For nine years, Kona Coffee Roasters has created a space to bring the relaxed spirit of Hawaii to one of the busiest cities in the world," said Tae Kim, founder of New York City-based Kona Coffee Roasters. "The enhanced speed and responsiveness of the new Square Register empowers our team to provide better, faster service and a smoother checkout process, particularly during the morning rush. This means customers spend less time at the point of sale and more time enjoying their coffee, their community, and a small slice of Aloha."

The new Square Register represents the latest development in Square's industry-leading hardware engineering practice. Following in the footsteps of last year’s introduction of Square Handheld, today’s launch reaffirms Square’s commitment to consistently producing solutions that combine tasteful design with robust functionality to help neighborhood businesses – from single-location shops to hundred-location franchises – deliver better outcomes for their customers and their bottom line.

"When we first launched Square Register, businesses had narrower requirements for their POS systems. Today, sellers are using their countertop devices to take payments, fire kitchen tickets, organize online orders, coordinate delivery schedules, and manage inventory – all while trying to provide faster, more personalized service than ever before,” said Thomas Templeton, Block’s Head of Hardware. “Our hardware design philosophy has always been guided by seller feedback and the real-world conditions they operate in. With the second generation Square Register, we're marrying durable design, more powerful processing, and software that's purpose-built to handle the reality of modern commerce, giving sellers a tool that makes their increasingly demanding job easier."

Beginning today, the new Square Register is available online across Square’s North American and European markets, with full international availability in the coming weeks. Sellers in the U.S. can purchase the new Register at Square Shop, starting at $899. The device is compatible with a variety of existing Square Register accessories and works seamlessly with Square's wider ecosystem of commerce solutions. For more information, visit squareup.com/hardware/register

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention – the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, cash flow tools, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.

press@squareup.com