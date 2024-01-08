Second Dinner Secures $100M Series B Investment Led by Griffin Gaming Partners

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Second Dinner, the award-winning game development studio behind the hit game MARVEL SNAP, today announced a $100M Series B investment led by industry titan Griffin Gaming Partners. This investment is Second Dinner’s latest step in its endless pursuit of making the world’s MOST FUN games.









Having already left an indelible mark in the gaming industry with the globally acclaimed MARVEL SNAP, which boasts 22M+ downloads and $200M+ in revenue since its launch in 2022, Second Dinner shows no signs of slowing down. “We’re humbled by the support players around the world continue to show MARVEL SNAP, and we are RIDICULOUSLY EXCITED to continue making it even better for YEARS to come,” shares Ben Brode, Co-Founder, and Chief Development Officer at Second Dinner. “Most of Second Dinner is focused on MARVEL SNAP but we’ve also got a couple other things cookin’! And they’re super super fun. I put two ‘super’s because it’s possible they are too fun. Oh and we’re hiring! Check the website!”

Matt Wyble, Second Dinner’s Chief Operating Officer, adds, “We’re grateful to have Griffin Gaming Partners on our team! From our first conversation, it was clear they LOVE SNAP and respect our need to be free to make the best games we can. This investment will help us make more awesome stuff! We’ll use it to develop and commercialize new titles, incubate original IP, write better press releases, and ensure that MARVEL SNAP continues to grow globally.”

Moreover, following its recent launch on Steam in August 2023, MARVEL SNAP’s gaming experience is now fully cross-platform, marking a significant milestone in the studio’s journey.

“Second Dinner has assembled one of the strongest creative teams that we have ever come across,” stated Nick Tuosto, Co-founder and Managing Director of Griffin Gaming Partners. “MARVEL SNAP adds to the management team’s incredible track record of creating hit titles, who previously led the creation of Hearthstone. We are thrilled to partner with Second Dinner to grow MARVEL SNAP and look forward to new titles developed by this RIDICULOUSLY talented team.”

Following the round, Second Dinner will continue to operate independently, with Griffin Gaming Partners and their original investor NetEase, as minority investors.

Hamilton Chu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Second Dinner, adds, “This investment not only boosts our capacity and gives us capital to jump on any great opportunities that might come our way, but most importantly, solidifies our commitment to making the MOST FUN games EVER!… It also buys a lot of boba. So that’s a plus.”

About Second Dinner

Second Dinner is an award-winning independent game development studio founded in 2018 by veteran game developers and pioneers in the collectible card game genre and includes several members of the team that created Hearthstone. Its debut title, MARVEL SNAP, has earned 18 Awards, including Mobile Game of the Year from both The Game Awards and DICE, Best Strategy Game from IGN, and the prestigious Apple Design Award for Innovation. Second Dinner believes that creating a great games company leads to making great games. And our dream is to make the most fun games in the world. Not super fun games. We mean the MOST fun games! www.seconddinner.com

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners is one of the world’s largest venture capital firms focused on the global gaming market with over $1B in assets under management. The firm was founded by Peter Levin, Phil Sanderson, and Nick Tuosto, with LionTree as a strategic partner to the Fund. Griffin invests in seed through growth stages across software infrastructure, content, and platforms in gaming. For more information visit: www.griffingp.com.

