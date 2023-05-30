Second-Annual EON Event to Convene the Builders and Implementers of Applied AI

EON 2023 will take place September 11-13 in Laguna Beach, gathering AI leaders to discuss how AI will unlock innovation and empower humanity

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As artificial intelligence gathers force, Edge of Now (EON) will once again bring together diverse members of the AI community to debate what’s next.

Set to take place September 11-13 in Laguna Beach, EON 2023 is an invitation-only event convening top F500 executives, entrepreneurs, developers, investors, academics, and adopters who are developing and deploying AI technologies. Now in its second year, EON will foster open-ended discussion about the most pressing issue of our times: how can AI empower humanity?

EON attendees are on the front lines of building and deploying applied AI. They will learn and share best practices to implement AI at scale in the food, health, manufacturing, and mobility sectors, as well as how to leverage the latest large language models (LLMs). Since EON is an “unconference” where candid conversation is encouraged, the community will openly discuss the near-term opportunities of AI, as well the challenges ahead.

Over three days of interactive panels, breakout sessions, and networking mixers attendees will:

Define how AI can help solve enterprise and industrial challenges in the near term

Share ideas and best practices on how to deploy AI at scale in diverse industries

Get the latest on AI technologies, with a focus on LLMs in real-world applications

The EON Advisory Board is a visionary group of industry experts with practical experience building, teaching, researching, and deploying AI across industries. Advisory board members include Dr. Ayanna Howard, Dean of Engineering at The Ohio State University, Dr. Zornitsa Kozareva, CTO and Co-Founder of SliceX AI, and Dr. Henrik Christensen, professor of AI and robotics at UC San Diego and co-founder of Robust.ai. EON will announce a world-class speaker lineup for 2023 soon, following last year’s exceptional speakers from Disney, Toyota, Sony, JPMorgan Chase, Stanford University, Carnegie Mellon University, and more.

EON is organized by Jason Schoettler and Kevin Dunlap, co-founders and managing partners of Calibrate Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm. Calibrate uses its expertise in AI, computer vision, and robotics to invest in deep tech that can be applied at scale in sectors such as food, health, logistics, manufacturing, and security.

“Since we first hosted EON last fall, AI has exploded onto the world stage, with no industry left untouched,” said Dunlap. “At EON, top AI builders, thinkers, and practitioners will share real-world deployment strategies that organizations can start using today–not in five years or ten years. Because there is no time left to wait: AI is here now and every company must adapt.”

After a sold-out inaugural event last year, EON 2023 is expected to book up quickly. Request an invitation to attend or inquire about sponsorship opportunities.

About EON

Edge of Now (EON) is an invitation-only event designed to connect diverse members of the AI community. Top F500 executives, entrepreneurs, developers, investors, academics, and adopters who are developing and deploying AI technologies convene to unlock and drive innovation across industries. Through community conversations, EON addresses the pressing question of how AI will empower humanity and finds solutions to real-world problems. For more information, visit www.eon.events.

Contacts

Brooke Van Natta



brooke@van-natta.com

949-636-8787