Second-Annual EON Event Announces Top Speakers in Applied AI

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Renowned and accomplished technologists with decades of experience in machine learning, natural language processing, and large language models will speak at the second-annual Edge of Now (EON), the only applied AI event to convene visionary founders, top academic researchers, and early-adopters of AI. At EON, speakers and attendees will discuss actionable strategies for deploying AI to drive innovation and productivity in the global economy.

Set to take place September 11-13 in Laguna Beach, EON 2023 is an invitation-only event convening F500 executives, startup founders, data scientists, and researchers who are developing and deploying AI technologies today. Now in its second year, EON invites candid discussion about the most pressing issue of our times: how can we effectively drive adoption of AI to solve practical business and industrial challenges to spur innovation, drive productivity, and empower humanity?

EON has announced an initial round of speakers, with more to be announced soon. The first speakers are all PhD computer scientists with illustrious careers successfully building and deploying AI at scale.

Dr. Zornitsa Kozareva, Co-Founder and CTO of SliceX AI, and former AI/ML technical leader at Facebook, Google, and Amazon; she will deliver a keynote on the current state of LLMs

Dr. GJ Kruijff, Senior Manager of Applied Science at Amazon Music; he will discuss the opportunities and challenges of using AI for personalized media

Dr. David Yang, Founder of ABBYY, Newo, and Morfeus.ai; he will discuss how AI can augment human productivity

“I’m super excited to be a keynote speaker at the prestigious EON, a top-tier event that brings together thought leaders, visionary founders, and the brightest minds in industry to discuss the challenges and opportunities of deploying AI in production to create business value for all,” said Dr. Kozareva. “I cannot wait to connect with the brilliant people attending EON to have thought-provoking discussions on how AI is disrupting and transforming the healthcare, food, manufacturing, and agriculture industries.”

EON speakers and attendees are on the front lines of building and deploying applied AI. Since EON is an “unconference” where candid conversation is encouraged, speakers and attendees will connect via roundtables, breakout sessions, and mixers to share best practices. The EON community will openly discuss the near-term opportunities of AI, as well the technical, regulatory, and societal challenges ahead. Many sessions will focus on how companies can safely and effectively leverage the latest developments in LLMs at scale.

The EON Advisory Board will announce more speakers soon. EON is organized by Jason Schoettler and Kevin Dunlap, co-founders and managing partners of Calibrate Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm. Calibrate uses its expertise in AI, computer vision, and robotics to invest in deep tech that can be applied at scale in diverse industries.

After a sold-out inaugural event last year, EON 2023 is expected to book up quickly. Request an invitation to attend or inquire about sponsorship opportunities.

About EON

Edge of Now (EON) is an invitation-only event designed to connect diverse members of the AI community. Top F500 executives, entrepreneurs, developers, investors, academics, and adopters who are developing and deploying AI technologies convene to unlock and drive innovation across industries. Through community conversations, EON addresses the pressing question of how AI will empower humanity and finds solutions to real-world problems. For more information, visit www.eon.events.

Contacts

Brooke Van Natta



brooke@calibratevc.com

949-636-8787