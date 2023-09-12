SECNAP’s Latest Innovation, CloudJacketXi – Comprehensive Cybersecurity Protection for SMBs to Mid-Market Enterprises

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—SECNAP’s new CloudJacketXi™ platform unifies AI, machine- learning, and human expertise to provide enterprise-grade cybersecurity at a cost accessible to SMBs and Mid-Market Enterprises.





CloudJacketXi delivers XDR, EDR, SIEM, MDR, and NDR functionalities for a complete solution that incorporates real-time monitoring and proactive threat hunting by a 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC).

“A prevalent scenario we often encounter involves organizations dealing with fragmented security measures, primarily due to budget constraints and a lack of cybersecurity expertise. This typically results in a collection of disparate security tools without a unified interface, leaving gaps in their security posture. In many cases, there’s no dedicated security team responsible for monitoring alerts; instead, they rely on IT personnel or Managed Service Providers for this task. Unfortunately, this secondary focus often leads to critical incidents being overlooked until it’s too late,” said Scott Masciarelli, Vice President of Engineering and Technology at SECNAP. “This is why we invested over five years developing CloudJacketXi – to provide our clients with comprehensive protection while maintaining cost- efficiency.”

CloudJacketXi safeguards against malware, command and control, ransomware, data breaches, unauthorized access, common vulnerabilities and exposures, misconfigurations, and various other attack vectors. Its eXtended intelligence engine alleviates alert fatigue often experienced by IT teams, allowing them to shift their attention back to business enablement instead of perpetually reviewing and responding to a deluge of cybersecurity alerts.

SECNAP’s platform collects vital data from a myriad of sources, which is then analyzed through its proprietary analysis engine and assessed by its U.S.-based SOC team, ensuring rapid identification and response to security incidents.

CloudJacketXi is immediately available to SMBs and Mid-Market Enterprises that handle their own security operations, and MSPs can begin providing this solution as soon as they become a SECNAP channel partner.

The solution can be offered in conjunction with SECNAP’s broader MSSP services, such as security assessments and penetration testing.

For more information about CloudJacketXi, please visit https://www.secnap.com/cloudjacket-xi/

