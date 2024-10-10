Seclore Wins Data Security Solution of the Year in 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

Seclore Data-Centric Security Platform recognized for addressing market need for secure information sharing, pioneering a new approach to data protection

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Award—Seclore, a leading provider of data-centric security solutions, was named Data Security Solution of the Year in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program, highlighting the company’s innovative approach to data security. In stark contrast to other solutions on the market, the Seclore platform focuses on protecting the data itself rather than networks or endpoints. This approach offers organizations the ability to implement real-time changes to data access and usage, enabling security teams to respond to cyber threats as they happen.





Judged by an individual panel of experts, this award program recognizes the top companies, products, innovations and people in the cybersecurity industry that are breaking through the information security noise. Chosen from thousands of submissions, Seclore was named alongside other leading companies in the cybersecurity space, underscoring the company’s commitment to transforming the way today’s enterprises conduct organizational data security. This past year, Seclore was also recognized by the 2024 Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and the 2024 CRN Partner Program guide. Additionally, the company was named a finalist in this year’s CDM InfoSec Innovators Awards. These recognitions highlight the industry’s critical need for granular protections and controls of data at its core for today’s enterprises.

The ability to securely share information between organizations, teams, and third parties is not only a market desire, but a market need. Where other solutions protect networks or devices, the Seclore platform secures the data itself. Seclore empowers users to classify, protect and enforce granular usage controls on sensitive data. This ensures organizations maintain control over who can access their data, as well as when and where that access occurs, regardless of where the data travels.

“Being recognized as the Data Security Solution of the Year by the 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards highlights the value our solution is bringing to organizations across the globe,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Seclore. “We’re proud to lead the charge into the fourth wave of data security, where the focus shifts from building walls around our systems to centering protection efforts on the data itself. Our data-centric approach not only safeguards information, but also enhances accessibility, enabling secure collaboration with partners and customers and third parties without compromising security.”

Seclore remains dedicated to enhancing data security and empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of modern cybersecurity. To learn more about Seclore and the Data-Centric Security Platform, visit https://www.seclore.com/data-security-platform/.

About Seclore

Protecting the world’s most sensitive data wherever it goes. Seclore protects and controls digital assets to help enterprises close their data security gap to prevent data theft and achieve compliance. Our data-centric approach to security ensures that only authorized individuals have access to sensitive digital assets, inside and outside of their organization. Enterprises can set automated policies and enable users to control and revoke who has access, what access they have, and for how long. Learn why leading enterprises like American Express, Ford and IDFC Bank choose Seclore to protect and control their digital assets without sacrificing seamless collaboration and data sharing.

Contacts

PR@seclore.com