Seclore Named 2023 Hot Company in Data Security by Cyber Defense Magazine

Seclore Is Recognized For Its Unique Data-Centric Security Solutions in Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th Annual InfoSec Awards During CyberDefenseCon 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Seclore, the leading provider of data-centric security solutions, has been named the winner of the Hot Company award in the Data Security category from Cyber Defense Magazine’s (CDM) annual Cyber Defense Awards. CDM, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, selected Seclore as a winner based on the company’s radically different approach to cybersecurity. Seclore embeds granular protections and controls into the data itself, earning the trust of leading enterprises like American Express and Applied Materials that rely on Seclore to secure their digital assets and achieve compliance.









“We’re thrilled to be recognized alongside such an impressive group of innovative companies in the 11th year of Cyber Defense Awards,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Seclore. “Data and IP are the lifeblood of enterprises, but too many cybersecurity solutions focus on securing everything but the data. We’re committed to helping businesses control their most sensitive digital assets without sacrificing usability and easy collaboration. Being a hot company is a testament to the company’s hard work, and we’re just getting started.”

“Seclore embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Founded in 2011, the Seclore platform consists of risk insights, data classification, enterprise digital rights management (EDRM), and email encryption, with a specialized expertise in the financial services, manufacturing, semiconductors, and pharmaceutical industries. To learn more about Seclore and the platform’s robust set of capabilities, visit https://www.seclore.com/.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/.

About Seclore

Protecting the world’s sensitive data wherever it goes. Seclore protects and controls digital assets to help enterprises close their data security gap to prevent data theft and achieve compliance. Our data-centric approach to security ensures that only authorized individuals have access to sensitive digital assets, inside and outside of their organization. Enterprises can set automated policies and enable users to control and revoke who has access, what access they have, and for how long. Learn why leading enterprises like American Express and Applied Materials choose Seclore to protect and control their digital assets without sacrificing seamless collaboration and data sharing.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of AllegisCyber, Dino Boukouris of Momentum Cyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

