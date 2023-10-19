Seceon Consolidates Security Stacks and Reduces Risk with AI/ML-Powered Cybersecurity Platform Leveraging CoreSite’s Colocation Solutions

— Data Center Provider’s Scalable Space and Power Supports Cybersecurity Company’s Growth and Intense Compute to Deliver Critical Protections —

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced Seceon, the pioneer of the first cybersecurity, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)-powered platform, is leveraging reliable, secure colocation at CoreSite’s Boston data center campus (BO1). Seceon empowers managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs) and enterprises to consolidate security stacks and reduce cyber threat attacks while greatly improving their ability to detect and block threats and breaches at scale.





Collecting telemetry from logs, identity management, networks, endpoints, clouds and applications, Seceon’s Open Threat Management (OTM) platform uses AI/ML to analyze data in real-time to augment and automate MSP and MSSP security services and create reliable, transparent detections and alerts.

To support the intense compute required to transform raw data into crucial security insights, Seceon selected CoreSite as its data center partner to address the escalating processing demands of its AI-enabled platform and to deliver the unrelenting uptime and security required to ensure its platform can gather and analyze data without interruption.

CoreSite’s BO1 facility is strategically located in Boston’s central business district and is in close proximity to Seceon’s headquarters, which allows the cybersecurity company’s internal IT team to visit the site as needed. BO1’s optimized infrastructure cools the intense heat emitted by Seceon’s high-density, compute-intensive environment to ensure reliable operations. The data center also provides the availability Seceon needs to continually process data, deliver real-time alerts and mitigate threats without disruption.

“When you are dealing with continuous cyber threats in today’s cybersecurity landscape, downtime is unacceptable,” said Chandra Pandey, Founder and CEO of Seceon. “Any interruption means our platform cannot collect and analyze the telemetry that supports threat detection and mitigation. CoreSite provides a secure, reliable environment that supports this critical work. They are a trusted partner in our business.”

“CoreSite is an AI accelerator to companies like Seceon – providing purpose-built data centers that deliver the infrastructure required for high-density power, high-performance compute and AI demands,” said Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite, SVP of U.S. Tower. “Organizations specializing in AI-specific services and AI-scale data transport can rely on CoreSite for the customization, interconnection, reliability, scalability and digital ecosystem they need to develop solutions today and continuously evolve their core competencies as AI matures.”

Since partnering with CoreSite, Seceon has grown substantially – just in the last year by more than 100% – adding and upgrading servers to allow the company to expand its ingestion capability from 500 billion events and flows per day to an expected 1.5 trillion within the next year. CoreSite’s robust physical security and certificates of compliance help Seceon demonstrate the integrity of its operations and help its partners meet their own regulatory requirements.

About Seceon

Seceon enables MSPs and MSSPs to reduce cyber threat risks and their security stack complexity while greatly improving their ability to detect and block threats, and breaches at scale. Seceon’s Open Threat Management (OTM) platform augments and automates MSP and MSSP security services with our AI and ML-powered aiSIEM, aiXDR and aiMSSP platform. The platform delivers gapless coverage by collecting telemetry from logs, identity management, networks, endpoints, clouds, and applications. It’s all enriched and analyzed in real-time by applying threat intelligence, AI and ML models built on behavioral analysis, and correlation engines to create reliable, transparent detections and alerts. Over 300 partners are reselling and/or running high-margin, efficient security services with automated cyber threat remediation and continuous compliance for over 7,500 clients.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts has partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations, or “forward-looking statements,” all of which are inherently uncertain. We have based those forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information contained in Item 1A of American Tower’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated in its Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2023, each under the caption “Risk Factors” and in other filings American Tower makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither we nor American Tower undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

