SecEdge Launches SEC-TPM for ASPEED’s AST2600: a Game-changing Secure Connectivity Solution for Server Remote Administration Protection

Innovative out-of-the-box security solution for OpenBMC users takes a major step towards eliminating supply chain vulnerabilities and creating a secure Edge Computing Environment





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASPEED–Digital security leader SecEdge, Inc. announced the release of its SEC-TPM turnkey security solution for secure remote server provisioning and management. The solution now supports ASPEED Technology’s AST2600 Server Management Processor, providing a widespread chip-to-cloud Board Management Controller (BMC) security solution.

SEC-TPM is a Trusted Computing Group (TCG) compliant Firmware TPM (fTPM), rooted in the AST2600’s secure hardware execution enclosure. It enables greater supply chain security for server hardware via a post-assembly trust provisioning and attestation service.

SEC-TPM for AST2600, integrated with the SecEdge Security Platform, introduces several disruptive benefits for cloud computing.

Secures OpenBMC by providing a hardware-based root-of-trust.

Enables in-field, zero-touch activation of the AST2600 embedded TPM, even in an untrusted supply chain environment.

Establishes IPSEC communication channels from the AST2600 to the cloud, separating data and management planes.

Remote life cycle management of servers is secured with IP Masking.

The solution is future-proof through crypto-agility, enabling quantum-resistant algorithms.

“ASPEED’s AST2600 Server Management Processor is equipped with a secure trust zone to enable silicon-based root of trust”, said Luke Chen, Sales VP of ASPEED Technology. “SecEdge Digital security platform advances turnkey digital security protection for server management by using TrustZone™ in ASPEED’s BMC SoCs.”

“ASPEED has an uncontested market share in the board management controller application processors,” said Sami Nassar, President & co-CEO of SecEdge. “SecEdge secure connectivity platform will be widely available out of the box, making state of the art security for server management widely available.”

The solution allows device makers to meet industry and regulation compliance, TCG, NIST, CRA for the IoT, and the Microsoft Azure Edge Secured Core Certification. More information available on SEC-TPM.

About SecEdge Inc.

SecEdge is a digital security Platform leader for IoT and Edge devices, providing advanced security solutions for Edge AI, Compute, Control, and on-demand cellular IoT data connectivity. The SecEdge software-as-a-service platform provides a complete solution including device-level security, zero-trust networking, and secure data control and management, with connectivity via broadband internet or on-demand cellular data available anywhere.

About ASPEED Technology Inc.

Founded in 2004, ASPEED Technology Inc. is a leading fabless IC design company headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. As a pioneer and leader of cutting-edge SoC solutions with a focus on the niche markets, ASPEED specializes in Cloud & Enterprise Solutions, including Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) SoC, Bridge IC, and PFR SoC, and Smart AV Solutions, including AVoIP SoC, Cupola360 Spherical Image Processors and Cupola360⁺ Software Kit.

In 2016, ASPEED acquired Broadcom’s Emulex Pilot™ remote server management chip business and it’s currently the world’s No. 1 BMC SoC provider. Recognized as a trusted and reliable partner for customers, ASPEED has been awarded “Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Under a Billion” for ten consecutive years since 2014. For more information, please visit www.aspeedtech.com.

Contacts

Jennifer Walken, Marcom Manager



jennifer.walken@secedge.com