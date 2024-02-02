Seattle Business Magazine Ranks CloudMoyo in Top 100 Companies to Work For 2023 – Five Years Running

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading digital engineering firm, CloudMoyo, has once again ranked in Seattle Business Magazine’s Top 100 Companies to Work For 2023. With deep expertise in analytics, cloud application development, comprehensive contract intelligence solutions, and digital strategies, CloudMoyo has earned a spot on this prestigious list for five consecutive years. Their work with generative AI, utilizing Microsoft Azure OpenAI and Icertis Explore AI, is pioneering innovation with their customers.





Thanks to the hard work of its employees, continued commitment to building an employee-centric culture, and the determination to bring world-class services to its clients, CloudMoyo has once again earned a spot in Seattle Business Magazine’s best places to work, where last year, they brought home #1.

Founded in 2015, CloudMoyo began as a digital engineering firm and partner of Icertis, the leading provider of contract lifecycle management software. Today, they boast global expertise in Microsoft technologies like Azure and Power BI, application engineering, data modernization, and AI/ML expertise. CloudMoyo serves numerous Fortune 500 companies, building tailor-made solutions that have earned them a Net Promoter Score of 73. They continue to grow their presence in the field of artificial intelligence, working with clients to implement AI solutions, using Azure OpenAI and Icertis ExploreAI, across various applications and software through Power BI, Azure OpenAI, and more.

Despite the tumultuous business landscape of 2023, CloudMoyo continued to deliver high-value solutions and services to their customers. Their Four Rings of Responsibility – Take Care of Self, Family, Community, and Business – is the driving force that allows employees to feel supported, safe, and empowered. These Four Rings were greatly emphasized throughout the last several years, including during economic downturns and the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing a sense of much-needed community in remote environments. This approach is grounded in CloudMoyo’s values of FORTE (Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork, Execution) and underlines how CloudMoyo believes its success is greatly dependent on the well-being of its employees and surrounding communities. In 2021, it was these values that earned CloudMoyo the Partner of the Year – FORTE Values at the Icertis Partner of the Year Awards. Launched in 2020, CloudMoyo’s WellNest program continues to play a crucial role in sustaining CloudMoyo’s workplace culture as an initiative launched to encourage, support, and provide resources for employees’ well-being at physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual levels.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities in 2023, CloudMoyo served 120+ customers worldwide, completed 240+ projects, planted 1,260 trees, and sponsored the education of 23 students. Employees volunteered at various outings with organizations like Bike Works in Seattle and the Mahatma Gandhi School.

“A heartfelt thank you to all who made it possible for CloudMoyo to continue being one of Seattle’s best places to work, especially our employees who reflect our FORTE values every day,” says CEO and Co-founder of CloudMoyo, Manish Kedia. “2023 was a year of innovation, spurred by the rise of generative AI and continued digital transformation. This recognition reflects CloudMoyo’s commitment to supporting our customers in transforming with resilience, as well as the resilience of the MoyoFam in navigating both internal and external challenges. We’re looking forward to innovating further with artificial intelligence this coming year and continue to be driven by our FORTE values every day.”

To achieve ranking on Seattle Business Magazine’s Best Places to Work List, organizations across Washington utilize a two-part survey process. This process evaluates a company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophies, demographics, and more by utilizing an employee survey to evaluate the employee experience. In order to rank, the survey must accomplish 100% employee participation – a feat CloudMoyans complete enthusiastically year after year. The annual 100 Best Companies to Work For (currently in its 34th year) was created by Seattle Business Magazine and its partner, Best Companies Group. This list identifies, recognizes, and honors the best employers in Washington state who are supporting the area’s economy, workforce, and business.

CloudMoyo is grateful to rank as one of Seattle’s Top 100 Companies to Work For and will continue to dedicate resources to support a healthy working environment that adapts to the ever-changing working culture not only in the Pacific Northwest but around the world.

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo is a global digital engineering firm headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with an innovation center in Pune, India. We’re at the intersection of cloud and AI for enterprises across manufacturing, technology, retail, transportation, distribution, and more.

We work with various partners to deliver innovative solutions. With Icertis, we utilize our domain expertise to accelerate end-to-end, organization-wide contract intelligence business solutions, empowering our clients in self-governance, automatic risk, and compliance monitoring, and AI-based legacy migration, as well as utilizing Icertis ExploreAI in implementations to bring the power of generative AI to contracting. Our partnership with Microsoft allows us to empower our clients in democratizing data, infusing operations with AI, innovating with cloud-native applications, and integrating solutions at litespeed using our CloudMoyo Application-Analytics Framework (CAF). With our Azure expertise, our teams can bring the power of OpenAI to any enterprise application. Our customer-focused approach dedicates SMEs and engineers to create a unique team that serves you.

Trusted by our clients to address their unique business needs, whether strategy and design or implementation, CloudMoyo is fueled by the fast-evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI/ML, and digital engineering platforms. We’re determined to continue supporting our customers in transforming with resilience and thriving despite the challenging macroeconomic outlook ahead. Our track record includes developing enterprise solutions for a variety of clients, including several Fortune 1000 companies.

As a reflection of our FORTE values, CloudMoyo was honored as the Icertis Partner of the Year – Forte Values in 2021. CloudMoyo is also recognized by Seattle Business Magazine as a “Top Company to Work For” ranking in the top 15 for the fifth consecutive year in 2023.

