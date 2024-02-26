SeatGeek Announces Next Fan Up Product Release Ahead of MLB Season

Next Fan Up makes it easier for fans to list, price and sell their tickets so no seat goes to waste

A fall 2023 SeatGeek survey of season ticket members found that 45% were concerned about having paid for games they wouldn’t be able to attend. And when it comes to selling their tickets, more than one-third expressed they’d had trouble setting a price that would get their tickets sold as quickly as possible. With Next Fan Up, fans can sell their tickets on SeatGeek in a few easy steps and take the guesswork out of pricing with tools that help reflect the full value of each seat.

“ Our goal for Next Fan Up is to make the ticket-selling experience easier,” said Russ D’Souza, co-founder of SeatGeek. “ We’ve spent the last year reimagining the selling experience on SeatGeek and are releasing another set of industry-first features ahead of the MLB season, which boasts the most games of any US-based sport. Now fans can quickly list, price and sell their tickets for another fan to enjoy.”

SeatGeek’s modern tech stack allows for continuous product development and enhancement based on feedback from fans and partners. Through that process, SeatGeek has found that fans want a simpler selling process, the ability to get the best value for their seats, and, most importantly, the confidence their tickets will sell. Next Fan Up delivers this through powerful selling features that include:

Smart Pricing (Beta): Smart Pricing is SeatGeek’s AI-powered technology that gives fans the ability to automatically track and adjust the price of their tickets so that they can sell them quickly and at the right price. It’s all about removing the guesswork (and actual work) from pricing and providing fans with the tools to find the right buyer at the right time. For fans who would rather price a ticket themselves, SeatGeek has their back. With a little help from historical data and insight into nearby seat sales, we’ll still recommend the best price for every fan.

“ The new fan-selling features give season ticket members the tools they need to list and sell tickets to games they cannot attend, offering more opportunities for more fans to have memorable days at the ballpark,” said John Weber, Senior Vice President, Ticket Operations & Projects, Philadelphia Phillies. “ Working with SeatGeek has opened up new avenues for us to enhance the fan experience, and fan selling is a part of that. We’re excited to continue our partnership and set a new standard for fan engagement and satisfaction.”

Next Fan Up features will be available for MLB events and other SeatGeek partner events that include the NFL and its 32 teams, Paciolan and over 100 university athletic programs, as well as events across NBA, NHL, MLS, NASCAR, golf and more. Smart Pricing is launching in beta for select users and SeatGeek partner events. Bulk Listing is currently available on desktop and is expected to be rolled out to mobile web and apps in the coming weeks for SeatGeek partner events.

For more information about Next Fan Up, visit https://seatgeek.com/sell.

ABOUT SEATGEEK



SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform’s open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe, including the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Cavaliers, Florida Panthers, and Liverpool F.C., as well as the National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), NASCAR, nearly half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC’s Broadway. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.

