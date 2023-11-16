Seasoned Lawyer and Litigation Support Professional Brooke Camhi Joins Baretz+Brunelle in New York

Past Winner of “The Amazing Race” Becomes Senior Managing Director at B+B

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Baretz+Brunelle, a leading advisory firm to the legal industry, announces the addition of Brooke Camhi, a former state prosecutor, criminal and matrimonial lawyer, provider of litigation support services to leading large and boutique law firms, and winner of “The Amazing Race.” She joins B+B as a senior managing director in New York.









“Brooke brings her truly unique set of experiences to B+B, ones we are confident will translate to a great deal of value on a number of fronts for our clients,” said Spencer Baretz, co-founder of Baretz+Brunelle. “But beyond her accomplishments, we know for a fact that she is absolutely adored by her clients—and we have every expectation that will continue at B+B.”

In developing winning communications strategies for national and international law firms, Camhi will draw on nearly two decades of experience as a former prosecutor, litigator and provider of litigation support services. She spent the last 10 years managing the litigation support needs of attorneys in connection with trials, arbitrations, hearings and depositions across the U.S. and internationally. Previously, she served as an assistant district attorney in the Office of the Nassau County District Attorney, where she conducted numerous trials and hundreds of hearings. She also litigated matters at a large Manhattan law firm and at her own firm, Camhi & Min LLC, where she handled matrimonial matters and, as leader of the criminal law practice, took many cases to trial.

A highly driven professional, Camhi also was the winner of CBS’s reality competition “The Amazing Race” on Season 29. She is also an accomplished singer who has sung the national anthem at Shea Stadium and performed at Carnegie Hall. She received her bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and her J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law.

Since March, B+B has also added senior managing director Xenia Kobylarz and four associates to its Communications practice; Miranda Ganguly and Jenna Robnett to its Talent Intelligence & Analytics practice; and Lindsay Perrault to its NewLaw practice.

Baretz+Brunelle is a leading advisory firm to sophisticated businesses operating in the new legal economy. We help law firms, alternative legal services providers, legal technology companies and corporate law departments tackle their biggest challenges and capture their greatest opportunities through communications and marketing support, strategic consulting, NewLaw services and talent intelligence and analytics. For more information, visit www.baretzbrunelle.com.

