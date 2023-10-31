Seaside Equity Partners Announces Partnership with TruePoint Solutions, a Leading Provider of Government Software Implementation & Support Services

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seaside Equity Partners, LLC (“Seaside Equity”) is pleased to announce it has partnered with TruePoint Solutions, LLC (“TruePoint” or the “Company”), a leading provider of government software implementation and support services.

TruePoint provides, implements, and services a full suite of municipal land management, asset management, and utility billing software products. The Company serves as a trusted partner to a loyal base of state and local government, utility, and special district customers. TruePoint was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Loomis, CA.

“We are thrilled to bring Seaside on as a partner as we look ahead to this next chapter of growth,” said Kent Johnson, CEO of TruePoint. “We are impressed by Seaside’s strategic approach and we are confident that their experience in scaling technology services businesses will greatly benefit our team and our clients. I firmly believe this partnership will allow us to reach new heights in our ability to provide the best-in-class services our customers have grown accustomed to while maintaining our unwavering commitment to our employees.”

“We are honored and excited to be partnering with the TruePoint team as the Company embarks on this next phase of its journey to become a leader of scale in the government IT services sector. The TruePoint team has built an exceptional business providing high quality services to address the needs of their public sector clients and we look forward to further building out the platform’s capabilities,” said Keith Collins, Managing Director at Seaside Equity Partners.

About TruePoint:

TruePoint is a leading provider of government software implementation and support services for municipal land and asset management software products to a long-standing base of state and local government clients. The Company also offers a comprehensive suite of utility billing and agricultural irrigation management software products to utility and special district customers. TruePoint was founded in 2004 and is based in Loomis, CA.

For additional information on TruePoint, see https://www.truepointsolutions.com.

About Seaside Equity Partners:

Seaside Equity Partners is a growth-oriented and operationally focused private equity firm based in San Diego, CA. The firm seeks to provide capital, resources and strategic support to leading mission critical services businesses that are headquartered in the Western United States. Seaside is currently investing out of a $325 million investment vehicle that closed in December 2022, which focuses on partnering with founder, family, and entrepreneur-owned businesses.

For additional information on Seaside Equity Partners, see http://www.seasideequity.com.

