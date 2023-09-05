Sean Leighton Assumes Role of Board President at Institute of Food Technologists

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, is proud to announce that Sean Leighton has officially assumed the role of Board President succeeding Christopher Downs, PhD. Leighton is the global vice president of food safety, quality and regulatory at Cargill.





A member of IFT since 1999 where he was a participant in the IFT Student Association (IFTSA) product development competition, Leighton has served in several volunteer roles as a presenter, panelist, podcast thought leader, as well as an advisory council member of IFT’s Global Food Traceability Center.

“Sean’s commitment to advancing the science of food has long been an inspiration to IFT, its members, and the science of food community in general. He brings a unique perspective to the role, not only as a global leader in industry, but also as a former student member. Sean has been an IFT champion for more than 20 years, and we are excited to see the impact he will now make as president of IFT,” said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean.

With a career spanning more than 20 years in the food and beverage community, Leighton has intimate knowledge of the science and standards that make food safe and the strategies to ensure the quality of supply chains that feed the world. Before joining Cargill in 2017, Leighton served as vice president of quality assurance, people safety and environmental sustainability at The Coca-Cola Company where he spent 12 years in roles of increasing responsibility. Prior to that, he worked at Land O’Lakes Incorporated.

In addition to IFT, Leighton sits on numerous advisory boards, including The Center for Food Safety (University of Georgia), The Center for Food Integrity (CFI), Partnerships for Food Safety Education, and the Food Fraud Think Tank (Michigan State University). He holds a bachelor’s degree in bacteriology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a master’s degree in food science from the University of Minnesota, and an MBA from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I am incredibly humbled and excited to step into the role of IFT president,” Leighton said. “The IFT community means so much to me because of the important and impressive role it plays in bringing together leaders across industries, governments, and academia to help ensure our global food system is safe, nutritious, and sustainable. I am looking forward to the year ahead and having this opportunity to serve IFT and the science of food community.”

To access the expert advice and resources, community, and innovation inspiration needed to advance a career in the science of food as well as the future of food, go to www.ift.org/membership.

About Institute of Food Technologists

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) is a global organization of approximately 12,000 individual members from more than 100 countries committed to advancing the science of food. Since 1939, IFT has brought together the brightest minds in food science, technology and related professions from academia, government, and industry to solve the world’s greatest food challenges. IFT works to ensure that its members have the resources they need to learn, grow, and advance the science of food as the population and the world evolve. IFT believes that science is essential to ensuring a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. For more information, please visit ift.org.

Contacts

Dennis Van Milligen



Senior Manager, Public and Media Relations



Institute of Food Technologists



630-853-3022



dvanmilligen@ift.org