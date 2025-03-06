Seamless Air Alliance Unveils Satellite Service Provider Report and Modem Card Standard

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Seamless Air Alliance (SAA), the industry’s leading collaborative forum dedicated to advancing inflight connectivity, has announced the release of two new documents—the IFC Satellite Network Overview and the Generation One IFC Modem Circuit Card Standard—highlighting the SAA’s commitment to drive innovation and state-of-the-art inflight connectivity experiences within the sector.

IFC Satellite Network Overview: A New Resource for Airline and Industry Leaders

Available exclusively for free to SAA members, the IFC Satellite Network Overview provides a comprehensive guide to the diverse satellite networks that power managed service provider (MSP) inflight connectivity solutions. Developed by the Seamless Air Alliance Architecture and Interoperability Technical Working Group, co-chaired by experts from Airbus and Boeing, the report demystifies the features and capabilities of each satellite network and provides essential insights for airlines and industry to compare and contrast service providers. By consolidating input from current backhaul satellite operators and service providers, the report serves as a valuable resource to better understand market trends and make informed decisions. The SAA welcomes and encourages participation of all airlines in the SAA with a complimentary membership.

Generation One IFC Modem Circuit Card Specification: Pioneering Interoperability in Satcom

Crafted by the Seamless Air Alliance Modem Expert Working Group, the Generation One IFC Modem Circuit Card Specification represents a critical leap forward in standardizing onboard satcom technology, accelerating time-to-market, and reducing developmental costs. The generation one modem uses a coaxial interface to the Outside Antenna Equipment (OAE) that can be hosted in an ARINC 791/792 modman without physical modification. The adoption of this specification offers a competitive edge to modem manufacturers, ensuring broad compatibility across platforms. Looking ahead, a generation two modem specification in development will address emerging fiber optic, digital baseband interfaces as envisioned in Project Paper 793, especially in support of multibeam antennas.

Ultimately, the adoption of the Generation One Modem Circuit Card Specification is an investment in the future of satcom technology for aviation. It not only fosters greater industry collaboration but also ensures that airlines and their customers can enjoy the latest advancements in connectivity while simplifying the adoption of different satellite networks, with minimal disruption and greatest value.

Join Us at SATELLITE 2025

This announcement coincides with the SATELLITE 2025 Conference, held from March 10-13, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. Stakeholders who are interesting in learning more about these documents are encouraged to schedule an appointment with SAA by emailing info@seamlessalliance.com.

About Seamless Air Alliance The Seamless Air Alliance (SAA) is dedicated to improving inflight connectivity by facilitating collaboration among airlines, service providers, and equipment suppliers. Through its expert working groups, SAA develops reports, specifications, and standards that drive innovation, enhance operational flexibility, and enable airlines to deliver state-of-the-art connectivity experiences.

For more information on these releases or to join the Seamless Air Alliance, please visit www.seamlessalliance.com.

info@seamlessalliance.com