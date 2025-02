Seagate to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:

Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Details: Presentation at 10:45 AM PT / 1:45 PM ET and hosting investor meetings

Event: Loop Capital Markets 6th Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Details: Hosting investor meetings

Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Details: Hosting investor meetings

The live webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology is a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage. We create breakthrough technology so you can confidently store your data and easily unlock its value. Founded over 45 years ago, Seagate has shipped over four billion terabytes of data capacity and offers a full portfolio of storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud. To learn more about how Seagate leads storage innovation, visit www.seagate.com and our blog, or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

