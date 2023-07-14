<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Seagate Technology to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on July 26, 2023

di Business Wire

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.


The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology is the leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage solutions. We create breakthrough technology so you can confidently store your data and easily unlock its value. Founded over 45 years ago, Seagate has shipped over four billion terabytes of data capacity and offers a full portfolio of storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud. To learn more about how Seagate leads storage innovation, visit www.seagate.com and our blog, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

© 2023 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Gregory Belloni, (415) 235-9092

gregory.belloni@seagate.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shanye Hudson, (510) 661-1600

shanye.hudson@seagate.com

