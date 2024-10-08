Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 22, 2024

Home Business Wire Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October...
FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage, will report fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.


The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology is a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage. We create breakthrough technology so you can confidently store your data and easily unlock its value. Founded over 45 years ago, Seagate has shipped over four billion terabytes of data capacity and offers a full portfolio of storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud. To learn more about how Seagate leads storage innovation, visit www.seagate.com and our blog, or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

