Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 22, 2024

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage, will report fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.





The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology is a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage. We create breakthrough technology so you can confidently store your data and easily unlock its value. Founded over 45 years ago, Seagate has shipped over four billion terabytes of data capacity and offers a full portfolio of storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud. To learn more about how Seagate leads storage innovation, visit www.seagate.com and our blog, or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

©2024 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, Mozaic 3+, Exos, and the Spiral logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. When referring to drive capacity, one gigabyte, or GB, equals one billion bytes, one terabyte, or TB, equals one trillion bytes, and one exabyte, or EB, equals one quintillion bytes.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Karin Taylor (408) 772-8279



karin.h.taylor@seagate.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Shanye Hudson, (510) 661-1600



shanye.hudson@seagate.com