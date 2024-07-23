Seagate Technology Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Fiscal Q4 2024 Highlights





Revenue of $1.89 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.05

Cash flow from operations of $434 million and free cash flow of $380 million

Declared cash dividend of $0.70 per share

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

Revenue of $6.55 billion

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.58; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.29

Cash flow from operations of $918 million and free cash flow of $664 million

Returned $585 million to shareholders through dividends

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) (the “Company” or “Seagate”), a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage, today reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 28, 2024.

“ Seagate delivered robust financial performance for the June quarter amid an improving cloud demand environment, capping off a fiscal year of strong execution against our financial goals. Q4 revenue grew 18% year-over-year, non-GAAP gross margin expanded to nearly 31%, and non-GAAP EPS exceeded the high end of our guidance range,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer.

“ In fiscal 2025, we are remaining focused on driving profitability and maintaining supply discipline while continuing to execute our mass capacity product roadmap, anchored by our HAMR technology. Our data storage solutions offer our cloud and enterprise customers with cost, power and space advantages that support their investments in critical AI and other data-driven initiatives,” Mosley concluded.

Quarterly Financial Results

GAAP Non-GAAP FQ4 2024 FQ4 2023 FQ4 2024 FQ4 2023 Revenue ($M) $ 1,887 $ 1,602 $ 1,887 $ 1,602 Gross Margin 31.8 % 19.0 % 30.9 % 19.5 % Operating Margin 16.6 % 1.6 % 17.3 % 3.4 % Net Income (Loss) ($M) $ 513 $ (92 ) $ 222 $ (37 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 2.39 $ (0.44 ) $ 1.05 $ (0.18 )

Annual Financial Results

GAAP Non-GAAP 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue ($M) $ 6,551 $ 7,384 $ 6,551 $ 7,384 Gross Margin 23.4 % 18.3 % 25.5 % 21.1 % Operating Margin 6.9 % (4.6 %) 10.3 % 5.6 % Net Income (Loss) ($M) $ 335 $ (529 ) $ 272 $ 40 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 1.58 $ (2.56 ) $ 1.29 $ 0.19

For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see accompanying financial tables.

During the fiscal fourth quarter the Company generated $434 million in cash flow from operations, $380 million in free cash flow, and returned $147 million of capital to shareholders through its quarterly dividend. Additionally, the Company sold the System-on-Chip Operations for $600 million during the fiscal fourth quarter, which included cash proceeds of $560 million. The remaining $40 million is expected to be received by the end of fiscal year 2026. Of the $560 million cash proceeds, $326 million was recorded as an investing inflow and $226 million, net of transaction costs, was recorded in both cash flow from operations and in free cash flow. For fiscal year 2024, the Company generated $918 million in cash flow from operations, $664 million in free cash flow, and paid cash dividends of $585 million. As of the end of the fiscal year, cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $1.4 billion, and there were approximately 210 million ordinary shares issued and outstanding. Additionally, during the fiscal year, the Company issued $1.5 billion of convertible notes to primarily retire its term loans in the fiscal first quarter.

Seagate has issued a Supplemental Financial Information document, which is available on Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share, which will be payable on October 7, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 23, 2024. The payment of any future quarterly dividends will be at the discretion of the Board and will be dependent upon Seagate’s financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Business Outlook

The business outlook for the fiscal first quarter 2025 is based on our current assumptions and expectations; actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed in the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements section of this release.

The Company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal first quarter 2025:

Revenue of $2.10 billion, plus or minus $150 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.40, plus or minus $0.20

Guidance regarding non-GAAP diluted EPS excludes known pre-tax charges related to estimated share-based compensation expenses of $0.16 per share.

We have not reconciled our non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance for fiscal first quarter 2025 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, other than estimated share-based compensation expenses, because material items that may impact these measures are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, including, but not limited to, accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts, net (gain) loss recognized from early redemption of debt, purchase order cancellation fees, strategic investment losses (gains) or impairment charges, income tax adjustments on these measures, and other charges or benefits that may arise. The amounts of these measures are not currently available but may be material to future results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance for fiscal first quarter 2025 to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP equivalent is contained in this release.

Investor Communications

Seagate management will hold a public webcast today at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET that can be accessed on its Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

An archived audio webcast of this event will be available on Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com shortly following the event conclusion.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology is a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage. We create breakthrough technology so you can confidently store your data and easily unlock its value. Founded over 45 years ago, Seagate has shipped over four billion terabytes of data capacity and offers a full portfolio of storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud. To learn more about how Seagate leads storage innovation, visit www.seagate.com and our blog, or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,358 $ 786 Accounts receivable, net 429 621 Inventories, net 1,239 1,140 Other current assets 306 358 Total current assets 3,332 2,905 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 1,614 1,706 Goodwill 1,219 1,237 Deferred income taxes 1,037 1,117 Other assets, net 537 591 Total Assets $ 7,739 $ 7,556 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER’S DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,786 $ 1,603 Accrued employee compensation 106 100 Accrued warranty 74 78 Current portion of long-term debt 479 63 Accrued expenses 654 748 Total current liabilities 3,099 2,592 Long-term accrued warranty 75 90 Other non-current liabilities 861 685 Long-term debt, less current portion 5,195 5,388 Total Liabilities 9,230 8,755 Total Shareholders’ Deficit (1,491 ) (1,199 ) Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit $ 7,739 $ 7,556

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Fiscal Years Ended June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 Revenue $ 1,887 $ 1,602 $ 6,551 $ 7,384 Cost of revenue 1,287 1,298 5,015 6,033 Product development 158 172 654 797 Marketing and administrative 131 114 460 491 Amortization of intangibles — — — 3 BIS settlement penalty — — — 300 Restructuring and other, net (3 ) (8 ) (30 ) 102 Total operating expenses 1,573 1,576 6,099 7,726 Income (loss) from operations 314 26 452 (342 ) Interest income 7 6 15 10 Interest expense (82 ) (84 ) (332 ) (313 ) Net gain from termination of interest rate swap — — 104 — Net gain from business divestiture 313 — 313 — Net (loss) gain from early redemption of debt — (17 ) (29 ) 190 Other, net (14 ) (16 ) (78 ) (41 ) Other income (expense), net 224 (111 ) (7 ) (154 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 538 (85 ) 445 (496 ) Provision for income taxes 25 7 110 33 Net income (loss) $ 513 $ (92 ) $ 335 $ (529 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 2.44 $ (0.44 ) $ 1.60 $ (2.56 ) Diluted $ 2.39 $ (0.44 ) $ 1.58 $ (2.56 ) Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 210 207 209 207 Diluted 215 207 212 207 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 2.80 $ 2.80

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) For the Fiscal Years Ended June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 335 $ (529 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 264 513 Share-based compensation 127 115 Net loss (gain) from redemption and repurchase of debt 7 (204 ) Net gain from business divestiture (313 ) — Deferred income taxes 78 10 Other non-cash operating activities, net 34 (125 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 192 911 Inventories, net (99 ) 425 Accounts payable 227 (421 ) Accrued employee compensation 6 (152 ) BIS settlement penalty (45 ) — Accrued expenses, income taxes and warranty (138 ) 101 Other assets and liabilities 243 298 Net cash provided by operating activities 918 942 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (254 ) (316 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 40 534 Purchases of investments — (1 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 14 — Proceeds from business divestiture 326 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 126 217 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Redemption and repurchase of debt (1,288 ) (1,578 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,500 1,600 Dividends to shareholders (585 ) (582 ) Repurchases of ordinary shares — (408 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (38 ) (44 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares under employee stock plans 66 68 Other financing activities, net (128 ) (44 ) Net cash used in financing activities (473 ) (988 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1 — Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 572 171 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 788 617 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year $ 1,360 $ 788

Use of non-GAAP financial information

The Company uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, operating margin, net income, diluted EPS, free cash flow, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and last twelve months adjusted EBITDA, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain benefits, expenses, gains and losses. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to evaluate the business and provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Specifically, the Company believes non-GAAP results provide useful information to investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain benefits, expenses, gains and losses that the Company believes are not part of the Company’s ongoing operations and not indicative of its core operating results.

These non-GAAP financial measures are some of the measurements management uses to assess the Company’s performance, allocate resources and plan for future periods. Reported non-GAAP results should only be considered as supplemental to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not considered as a substitute or replacement for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures reported by other companies in its industry.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts, gross margin and operating margin) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 GAAP Gross Profit $ 600 $ 304 $ 1,536 $ 1,351 Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts — 3 13 60 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — 3 Pandemic-related lockdown charges — — — 7 Purchase order cancellation fees (26 ) — 87 108 Share-based compensation 9 5 32 29 Other charges — 1 2 3 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 583 $ 313 $ 1,670 $ 1,561 GAAP Gross Margin 31.8 % 19.0 % 23.4 % 18.3 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 30.9 % 19.5 % 25.5 % 21.1 % GAAP Operating Expenses $ 286 $ 278 $ 1,084 $ 1,693 Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts — — — (25 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — (3 ) BIS settlement penalty — — — (300 ) Restructuring and other, net 3 8 30 (102 ) Share-based compensation (29 ) (17 ) (95 ) (86 ) Other charges (4 ) (11 ) (26 ) (29 ) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 256 $ 258 $ 993 $ 1,148 GAAP Income (Loss) From Operations $ 314 $ 26 $ 452 $ (342 ) Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts — 3 13 85 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — 6 BIS settlement penalty — — — 300 Pandemic-related lockdown charges — — — 7 Purchase order cancellation fees (26 ) — 87 108 Restructuring and other, net (3 ) (8 ) (30 ) 102 Share-based compensation 38 22 127 115 Other charges 4 12 28 32 Non-GAAP Income From Operations $ 327 $ 55 $ 677 $ 413 GAAP Operating Margin 16.6 % 1.6 % 6.9 % (4.6 )% Non-GAAP Operating Margin 17.3 % 3.4 % 10.3 % 5.6 %

GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 513 $ (92 ) $ 335 $ (529 ) Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts — 3 13 85 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — 6 BIS settlement penalty — — — 300 Net gain from business divestiture (313 ) — (313 ) — Net gain from termination of interest rate swap — — (104 ) — Net loss (gain) from early redemption of debt — 17 29 (190 ) Pandemic-related lockdown charges — — — 7 Purchase order cancellation fees (26 ) — 87 108 Restructuring and other, net (3 ) (8 ) (30 ) 102 Share-based compensation 38 22 127 115 Strategic investment losses or impairment charges 8 9 51 10 Other charges 4 12 28 32 Income tax adjustments 1 — 49 (6 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 222 $ (37 ) $ 272 $ 40

GAAP Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ 2.39 $ (0.44 ) $ 1.58 $ (2.56 ) Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts — 0.01 0.06 0.41 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — 0.03 BIS settlement penalty — — — 1.45 Net gain from business divestiture (1.46 ) — (1.48 ) — Net gain from termination of interest rate swap — — (0.49 ) — Net loss (gain) from early redemption of debt — 0.08 0.14 (0.91 ) Pandemic-related lockdown charges — — — 0.03 Purchase order cancellation fees (0.12 ) — 0.41 0.52 Restructuring and other, net (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.14 ) 0.49 Share-based compensation 0.18 0.11 0.6 0.56 Strategic investment losses or impairment charges 0.04 0.04 0.24 0.05 Other charges 0.02 0.06 0.13 0.15 Income tax adjustments — — 0.23 (0.03 ) Non-GAAP diluted share count adjustments1,2 0.01 — 0.01 — Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share1,2 $ 1.05 $ (0.18 ) $ 1.29 $ 0.19 Shares Used In Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share Calculation GAAP 215 207 212 207 Non-GAAP diluted share count adjustments1,2 (3 ) — (1 ) 2 Non-GAAP 212 207 211 209

GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 434 $ 218 $ 918 $ 942 Acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements 54 50 254 316 Free Cash Flow $ 380 $ 168 $ 664 $ 626

For the Three Months Ended June 28,

2024 March 29,

2024 December 29,

2023 September 29,

2023 Last Twelve Months GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 513 $ 25 $ (19 ) $ (184 ) $ 335 Depreciation and amortization 63 63 62 76 264 Interest expense 82 82 84 84 332 Interest income (7 ) (3 ) (3 ) (2 ) (15 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 25 33 15 37 110 Non-GAAP EBITDA 676 200 139 11 1,026 Net gain from business divestiture (313 ) — — — (313 ) Net gain from termination of interest rate swap — — — (104 ) (104 ) Net loss from early redemption of debt — — — 29 29 Purchase order cancellation fees (26 ) (1 ) (4 ) 118 87 Restructuring and other, net (3 ) 2 (31 ) 2 (30 ) Share-based compensation 38 34 30 25 127 Strategic investment losses or impairment charges 8 — 43 — 51 Underutilization charges, net of depreciation and amortization 20 38 31 51 140 Other charges 4 5 8 11 28 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 404 $ 278 $ 216 $ 143 $ 1,041

_____________________________________

1 For the three months ended June 30, 2023, GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net loss per share were computed using weighted average basic shares of 207 million, as a result of the net loss reported during the period. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, GAAP diluted net loss per share was computed using weighted average basic shares of 207 million, as a result of the net loss reported during the period. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was computed using weighted average diluted shares of 209 million, as a result of non-GAAP net income reported during the period. 2 For the three months and twelve months ended June 28, 2024, non-GAAP shares used in diluted net income per share calculation excluded approximately 3 million and 1 million shares, respectively, that are issuable upon conversion of our 2028 exchangeable senior notes using the if-converted method. This is because these dilutive effects are expected to be offset partially or in full by the capped call transactions entered by the Company in conjunction with the issuance of our 2028 exchangeable senior notes in order to reduce the potential dilution to the Company’s ordinary shares upon the conversion.

The Company’s Non-GAAP measures are adjusted for the following items:

Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts

These expenses are excluded in the non-GAAP measures due to the inconsistency in amount and frequency, and they are not normal operating expenses or indicative of the Company’s operating performance. Exclusion of these amounts provides a supplemental view of the Company’s operating performance to investors to enable them to evaluate the Company’s current operating performance compared to the past periods’ operating performance.

