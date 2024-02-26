Seagate Launches New E-commerce Website in the United States

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), the leading innovator of mass-capacity storage solutions, today announced the launch of its new e-commerce website in the United States. Seagate’s industry-leading storage products can now be purchased directly from www.seagate.com with access to exclusive promotions, support, live chat customer support, and peace of mind with genuine Seagate products.





“We are excited to launch our new e-commerce website in the U.S., which will provide consumers with a seamless and personalized shopping experience,” said Lance Ohara, vice president of marketing at Seagate. “The website will strengthen our relationship with our end users and enable us to deliver more value to them. At Seagate, we continue to innovate and bring new products to market, and our new e-commerce website will be where end users can find it first.”

To celebrate the launch, customers who register for Seagate’s e-commerce site will have first access to special pricing, free shipping offers, and other promotions. At launch, Seagate is offering an exclusive discount on its most popular gaming storage drives including the Xbox Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB at $129.99 (regularly $219.99), and Game Drive PS5™ NVMe SSD for $89.99 (regularly $124.99).

The company plans to expand its e-commerce site to other regions later this year.

For exclusive access to promotions and to stay up to date on the latest news, please register for Seagate’s email and SMS notifications at www.seagate.com.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology is the leading innovator of sustainable mass-capacity data storage solutions. We create breakthrough technology so you can confidently store your data and easily unlock its value. Founded over 45 years ago, Seagate has shipped over four billion terabytes of data capacity and offers a full portfolio of storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud. To learn more about how Seagate leads storage innovation, visit www.seagate.com and our blog, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

