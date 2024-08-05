Seagate Kicks Off Canada E-Commerce Launch with Sitewide Discount

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage, today marked the opening of its e-commerce website in Canada. The expansion of the store follows the success of its U.S. launch in February.





The new website provides a premier shopping experience, localized for both English and French speaking customers, and allows the direct purchase of Seagate’s cutting-edge storage products.

“Customers will have access to exclusive promotions, real-time support, and the peace of mind that they are getting authentic Seagate products,” said Lance Ohara, Vice President, Consumer and OEM Marketing at Seagate. “Our LaCie creative professional portfolio will also be available for purchase on the website.”

For the first two weeks of launch, customers in Canada can access a sitewide discount of 10% off full-priced Seagate and LaCie hard drives by using the code SEAGATE10 at checkout. Additionally, Seagate’s premium network attached storage (NAS) product IronWolf® Pro 18TB will be discounted at CA$409.99 (regularly CA$479.99).

“We are excited to continue strengthening our relationship with our Canadian end users by offering new and unique products and scaling our global e-commerce reach,” continued Ohara. “The Canadian market has always been an important market for Seagate, and building a direct relationship with our customers is a high priority for us.”

Additional expansion plans will bring Seagate e-commerce to Europe later this year. For exclusive access to promotions and to stay up to date on the latest news, please register for Seagate’s email and SMS notifications at www.seagate.com.

