SDS Takes Home ASTORS Platinum Award, Capping Off a Year of Prestigious Accolades

ROWLEY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TakeAction–Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) company and pioneer in gunshot detection systems for the commercial market, today announced its latest win recognizing the company’s advanced technology. The American Security Today’s (AST) ASTORS Platinum Award for Best Gunshot Detection Solution. This recent achievement caps off a year of numerous recognitions and highlights the company’s innovative SDS Indoor Gunshot Detection System.





The award-winning SDS Indoor Gunshot Detection System and its technology advancements in 2023 now includes the groundbreaking feature called ResponderLink. This innovative tool merges the robustness of SDS’s dual-factor gunshot detection sensors with the efficiency of Noonlight’s SendPolice platform. The result is a state-of-the-art emergency response solution that significantly streamlines the delivery of critical data to 911 Call Centers during a gun violence incident, while considerably reducing the communication burden on victims during such crises.

ResponderLink is a product of the combined expertise of SDS and Noonlight’s engineers. They have developed an immediate, two-way data interface that connects SDS’ mapping and alerting software with Noonlight’s SendPolice Platform. With the activation of the new ResponderLink service, SDS customers can be assured that their data is effectively and securely transmitted to a 911 Call Center (also known as the PSAP or Public Safety Answering Point) via trained Safety Agents from Noonlight.

This year, SDS has garnered numerous awards for its innovative indoor gunshot detection solution and the addition of ResponderLink, which recognize the value of immediate notification of an event, faster initiation of life-saving emergency protocols, and the advanced situational awareness ResponderLink provides. These include the Campus Safety BEST Award for Fire/Life Safety, Gold and Platinum New Product of the Year Awards for Weapons Detection and Emergency Communication Systems, two Gold Secure Campus Awards for Emergency Notification/Mass Notification and Fire/Life Safety, and honorable mention in the Emergency Communications category of the SecurityInfoWatch Reader’s Choice Awards.

The ASTORS Platinum Award is the crowning achievement in a year of industry recognition for SDS. The company is proud of its commitment to innovation and safety and looks forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions in the years to come.

About Shooter Detection Systems

Shooter Detection Systems is the proven leader in gunshot detection. Only SDS delivers Active Shooter Intelligence, our proprietary technology engineered for precision, performance, and saving lives. Our industry-leading product, SDS Indoor Gunshot Detection (formerly Guardian), is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, NPSA rated and “Approved for UK Government Use” in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government’s Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow SDS’s social channels on Twitter @ShooterDetect and on LinkedIn.

