SDC Optimizes Focus on Tech-Enabled Biometric Services

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Statistics & Data Corporation (SDC), a global leader in life sciences biometrics services and technology solutions, announces a strategic decision to enhance focus and efficiency by transitioning its ophthalmic biometric division to its partner Ora, Inc. Since 2005, SDC’s partnership and common ownership with Ora has provided best-in-class clinical trial services in the field of ophthalmology, while allowing SDC to expand its expertise and offerings in other therapeutic areas and technology. During this time, SDC has developed a reputation as an industry leader in providing biometrics services and the deployment of innovative/integrated technologies across the industry.





SDC’s tech-enabled service offering brings to market an AI/ML enabled clinical ecosystem to unify disparate technologies into a single data lake (SDC DataHub™) and a single point of access reporting platform (SDC Insights™), paired with a cost effective mobile ePRO/eCOA Solution (SDC Capture™). This solution gives clients the flexibility they have been looking for to choose the right fit technologies for their clinical trial and not being forced into one eClinical Platform. SDC’s tech-enabled service offerings bring forward more options than ever to right size your trial; eSource, eConsent, ePRO, safety processing, custom workflows, integrated IRT and EDC options, and giving our clients solutions to strengthen oversight and reduce timelines.

SDC’s 18+ years of service expertise give clients, ready to use, fully delivered solutions with the biometrics expertise (Biostatistics, Data Management, IRT, Safety Reporting) necessary to see a trial/program through to completion.

Dr. Richard Abelson, CEO of SDC commented, “The transition of our ophthalmic biometric division signifies our unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in clinical research services and technology solutions. This strategic shift allows SDC to better leverage our core strengths and deliver greater value to our clients and clinical partnerships.”

Faith Kolb, COO of SDC further added, “This strategic move enables us to focus our resources and invest more effectively in technology development and optimization that will drive the next generation of clinical research solutions.”

The transition of the ophthalmic biometric division is being executed seamlessly, without disruption to ongoing projects or client relationships. SDC will continue to provide exceptional service and support to its clients while driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of clinical research technology.

For more information about SDC and its ongoing initiatives, please visit sdcclinical.com.

About SDC:

Statistics & Data Corporation (SDC) delivers top-tier technology enabled clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biologic, medical device/diagnostic as well as CRO partners since 2005. With industry leading biometrics (biostatistics, data management, IRT, safety reporting) and integrated technologies (EDC/RTSM, ePRO/eCOA, eSource, data visualizations/warehousing, etc.) at our core, our offerings are fully scalable from strategic consulting through full-service support of your clinical programs. We are committed to providing experienced teams who will take ownership of your needs and are positively engaged in your projects.

About Ora:

Ora, Inc. is the world’s leading full-service ophthalmic clinical research and product development firm. Over the past 40 years, Ora has helped clients earn 45 FDA approvals. Ora supports a wide array of organizations, from startups to global pharmaceutical and device companies, to efficiently and successfully bring their new products from concept to market. Ora’s pre-clinical and clinical models, unique methodologies and regulatory strategies have been refined and proven across thousands of projects both in the US and internationally. Ora brings together the world’s most extensive and experienced network of ophthalmic experts and R&D professionals to maximize the value of new product initiatives. For more information, please visit www.oraclinical.com.

