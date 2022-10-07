Scuba Analytics Recognized for Employee Happiness, Benefits, & Perks with 2 Comparably Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Time-series analytics platform Scuba Analytics received two awards this week from job-recruiting site Comparably for Employee Happiness and Best Company Perks & Benefits. Scuba was selected out of 70,000 companies across the country for two out of four awards released for Q3.





“We are honored and excited to receive this recognition from Comparably. Scuba’s culture and workplace environment are deeply important to us and our employees—and we want to do everything possible to ensure people are happy,” Scuba Analytics CEO Tony Ayaz said. “Winning these two awards, Employee Happiness and Best Company Perks & Benefits, confirms that we’re doing a great job at satisfying our team members—especially as becoming a remote-first company following the pandemic.”

Comparably awards are based on verified, anonymous employee feedback and ratings about their company. Employees answer structured questions (in yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, and multiple-choice formats) spanning 16 different workplace topics, from compensation, perks, and benefits to work-life balance, career growth, and leadership. Each answer is then given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. The final data set of winners is compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies within a 12-month period.

For Happiest Employees, awards were based on a combination of factors that contribute to happiness at work: positive environment, fair pay, great benefits, excitement about work and co-workers, clear company goals and investment in them, and pride in company.

In tandem, Best Company Perks and Benefits are derived by employee satisfaction with perks and benefits, such as: ratings of perks, satisfaction with benefits, how much paid time off, and if benefits play a part in staying at the company.

“With so much emphasis on creating a culture at Scuba that is respectful, transparent, energized, and committed to innovation, I couldn’t be more proud to see our work materialized into a physical award,” Ayaz said.

Comparably is a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories—based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, and education—it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party employee review site for workplace culture and compensation.

About Scuba

Scuba Analytics is a continuous intelligence platform that enables businesses to access customer data across all departments in one place to allow for business decision making at speed. Through the platform, users are provided with actionable insights about their customers – purchasing patterns, behaviors, product usage and more – in real-time and at scale. Hosted in the client’s cloud of choice, including private cloud, the Scuba Analytics platform ensures data security and privacy.

Thousands of individuals across leading global businesses such as Microsoft, Salesforce and Twitter use Scuba Analytics to analyze trillions of data points. Created by the team who built Meta’s analytics platform, Scuba Analytics is still used today by more than half of the technology firm’s employees.

Learn more at www.scuba.io

