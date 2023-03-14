Scrub In & Rock Out: Surgeons Preview Highway to Heal Album and World’s First AI Healthcare Radio Station at NextMed Health

Lifesaving Radio to stream AC/DC-inspired, customized Operating Room playlists, clinically designed to improve surgical performance

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–You Sewed Me All Night Long….Back is Cracked….It’s a Short Stop at the Doc (If You Wanna Chop a Mole)….You don’t need to be a surgeon to rock out to NextMed Health‘s new Highway to Heal album but, according to recent clinical research, listening to the music can help surgical teams increase accuracy and efficiency. The high-fidelity album debuts today to hundreds of clinicians, scientists, patients, and public health experts kicking off the inspirational event exploring the future of health and medicine. The tracks will soon be available on Lifesaving Radio, the world’s first AI-powered healthcare radio station–complete with an AI DJ personalizing the listening experience–aimed at the 313 million surgeries that the National Library of Medicine says are performed globally each year.





“We are excited to bring Highway to Heal and Lifesaving Radio to the medical community–rockstars in their own right,” said NextMed Health Founder & Chair Daniel Kraft, M.D. “This project brings to life research validating that AC/DC’s music elevates efficiencies in the operating room. It also leverages AI in a unique and engaging way that gives surgical teams a truly customized OR experience–all in support of improving health outcomes.”

The Highway to Heal album launch coincides with the legendary rock band’s 50th anniversary and pays homage to 11 of its biggest hits, rewritten about an array of health conditions and surgical procedures. AC/DC’s iconic It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll) is reimagined as It’s a Short Stop at the Doc (If You Wanna Chop a Mole). The surgeon-version parody lyrics tell a tale about melanoma: “If ya’ think you wanna get a midday tan / Try keeping SPF at hand / It’s a short stop at the doc if you wanna chop a mole.”

Introducing DJ AI Angus

Performed by some of the world’s best AC/DC tribute musicians, the album features Chile’s Ivan Gac and Albany, N.Y.-based Michael Vincent on vocals–hitting every unmistakable falsetto to perfection, while Sarasota, Florida’s Fil Olivieri recreates every face-melting riff on guitar. The new album will start streaming in April on Lifesaving Radio with host DJ AI Angus. Simply by entering their names, hospital/facility, and procedure, surgical teams can receive personalized shout-outs and commentary from AI Angus in between tracks. Curated playlists will include music from Highway to Heal and other rock classics similar in beat and tempo.

Klick Health developed the medicine-meets-music concept for NextMed Health, using its creative, technology, and data science expertise to bring to life the “Effect of Genre and amplitude of music during laparoscopic surgery” research findings from Germany’s Heidelberg University in a meaningful way for healthcare professionals, many who are already using music in the operating room. In addition to writing the lyrics, producing the music, and bringing together global talent, the world’s largest independent health marketing agency created AI Angus and the cutting-edge AI healthcare radio station to personalize the OR experience while maximizing surgical efficiency. They also created limited-edition vinyl in classic hospital-scrub blue to mark the launch. The record’s cover art features an illuminated metal scalpel, stylized in the shape of a lightning bolt and engraved with “SR/GN.”

Early reviews from surgeons

“We know music helps improve athletic performance and, for an OR team, surgery is like a well-tuned chamber orchestra communicating with movements and gestures, not necessarily words. Lifesaving Radio is a brilliant surgical tool that our teams can use to help improve concentration, minimize stress, and maintain flow state.” – Orthopedic sports medicine surgeon Vonda Wright, M.D., M.S., F.A.O.A.

that our teams can use to help improve concentration, minimize stress, and maintain flow state.” “In my OR, it’s music that sets the stage for our rhythm and timing. Good energy, no stress, good vibes–that’s what makes a happy and efficient OR. I love how Highway to Heal can help our surgical teams achieve a non-verbal flow state to reach peak surgical performance–ultimately improving patient outcomes.” – Neurological spine surgery specialist Robert Masson, M.D., F.A.C.S.

can help our surgical teams achieve a non-verbal flow state to reach peak surgical performance–ultimately improving patient outcomes.” “I’m thrilled to collaborate with NextMed Health and be part of a project that will resonate across specialties, one that will enhance our wellbeing, skills and outcomes. I have no doubt that it will be a resounding success indeed.” – Surgeon, Educator, Innovator Rafael J. Grossmann, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Over the next few days, NextMed Health is also presenting the world’s most innovative and brilliant minds in health and biomedicine speaking on a wide range of subjects, including Artificial Intelligence/ Web3/ GPT3; Fungi in Medicine/ Psychedelics; Health Equity & Politics; Global Public Health; and Surgery & Technology. The full list of faculty/speakers and topics can be found here. NextMed Health can also be live-streamed at NextMed.Health/live.

Highway to Heal previews are available on LifesavingRadio.com/vip. The album and DJ AI Angus will begin offering free customized audio experiences in April.

About NextMed Health

NextMed Health is being held March 13 to 16 in San Diego to explore what’s “Now, Near and Next” in health and biomedicine. Building on 10 years of the highly acclaimed Exponential Medicine program, NextMed Health is chaired and curated by Daniel Kraft, M.D. Focused on catalyzing novel ideas and grand challenges across the healthcare continuum, the four-day event blends physical and virtual gatherings, eye-opening content and curation tied together by an extraordinary, diverse and engaged community of mavericks, icons, and rising stars.

Faculty/speakers include leading healthcare innovators Catherine Mohr, M.D. (President, the Intuitive Foundation); Michael Snyder, Ph.D. (Professor & Chair of Genetics, Stanford University and Director, Stanford Health Innovation Lab); Leeroy Hood, M.D., Ph.D. (Co-founder, Institute for Systems Biology and CEO, Phenome Health); and Alister Martin, M.D. (CEO, A Healthier Democracy and Faculty, Harvard Medical School).

