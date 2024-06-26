Scott Steele Joins Thrive as Chief Operating Officer

Veteran HP executive joins leading global technology outsourcer to support long-term growth and unrivaled customer service

Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and traditional managed service provider (MSP) services, today announced Scott Steele is joining the company as Chief Operating Officer. Steele will bring his expertise in operations management, digital transformation, and business process automation to help Thrive navigate the complexities of the evolving industry and ensure the company continues delivering exceptional value to clients.





Steele joins Thrive most recently from HP, where he served as the VP and Head of Managed Services Systems within the Digital & Transformation Organization. In his role, he was responsible for leading HP’s services transformation and business model enablement. Steele played a pivotal role in transforming HP’s Managed Services Partner business with rapid global scale and expansion. Prior to HP, Steele held several leadership positions in the cloud and data center solutions space at companies like Hewlett-Packard and NER Data Products.

“Thrive’s mission has always been to empower our clients to harness the promise of technology and we are constantly looking for leaders who will help us deliver on this promise, and help the company advance and reach new heights along the way,” said Bill McLaughlin, President at Thrive. “Scott’s proven track record of driving process, scale, and transformation growth at leading global organizations makes him an excellent addition to Thrive’s client-focused team where he will continue to drive innovation.”

The addition of Steele comes at a time of rapid growth for Thrive, having completed ten acquisitions over the past two years, as well as double-digit organic growth via widespread adoption of their cybersecurity, Cloud, and next generation managed services platform. The company continues to release additional offerings to help clients better safeguard their business – including Thrive Incident Response & Remediation and Dark Web Monitoring.

“Throughout my career, I have been passionate about implementing business transformations grounded in the client experience and delivering outcomes that have real impact,” said Scott Steele. “I’m looking forward to working alongside the Thrive team to deliver unrivaled digital transformation services to our loyal customers.”

About Thrive

Thrive delivers global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, Cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements. Thrive’s NextGen platform enables clients to increase business efficiencies through standardization, scalability, and automation, delivering oversized technology returns on investment (ROI). They accomplish this with advisory services, vCISO, vCIO, consulting, project implementation, solution architects, and a best-in-class subscription-based technology platform. Thrive delivers exceptional high-touch service through its POD approach of subject matter experts and global 24x7x365 SOC, NOC, and centralized services teams. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

