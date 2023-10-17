Scorability to Make College Athletics Recruiting More Efficient With $11 Million in Funding

New company secures venture financing from Next Coast Ventures and Silverton Partners to help college coaches across all sports better identify and engage with prospective student athletes





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scorability, a platform for matching athletes with college athletics programs, today announced it has raised $11 million in Series Seed funding. The investment comes from Next Coast Ventures and Silverton Partners, alongside Scorability’s co-founders.

Led by AlertMedia founder and former CEO Brian Cruver and former AlertMedia CRO Brett Andrew, Scorability aims to become the new standard platform through which 28,000 college sports programs find, evaluate, and engage with millions of prospective student athletes.

“ Thousands of college athletics programs are continuously sifting through millions of prospective student athletes, and it is absolute chaos with no clear process or useful tools,” said Brian Cruver, CEO of Scorability. “ Coaches, schools, parents, and athletes would all like to see improvement in how recruiting works. Current solutions are outdated, misaligned, dishonest, and unhelpful.”

Cruver and Andrew, both parents of D1 college athletes, see a future in which college coaches are able to evaluate more talent with more predictable outcomes – while saving valuable time and money. Meanwhile, student athletes and their families will benefit from a clear and more direct recruiting process, avoiding unnecessary effort and personal expense.

The platform will include every athlete in every sport, with features that include sophisticated matching and predictive analytics. The technology is designed to not just identify elite athletes, but to even the playing field, and to steer all athletes to programs where they can be successful.

“ The world of college recruiting is broken, and the stakes are high. The timing is right to introduce Scorability’s new approach and solve the myriad of problems these coaches and programs are facing,” said Tom Ball, CoFounder and Managing Director at Next Coast Ventures. “ The Scorability team is passionate about fixing college recruiting, and we are thrilled to partner with Brett and Brian again on their new venture,” said Morgan Flager, Managing Partner at Silverton Partners.

The funding will be used to quickly build the Scorability team across multiple departments, develop the company’s recruiting tech and user experiences, and to bring those products to market by early 2024.

About Next Coast Ventures

Next Coast Ventures is an Austin-based venture capital firm that partners with bold entrepreneurs seeking to build innovative companies in big markets. With over $500 million in assets under management, Next Coast provides its growing group of portfolio companies with hands-on help, Company Building Playbooks, a robust Expert Network, and the founders’ own experiences as entrepreneurs and operators. Learn more at nextcoastventures.com.

About Silverton Partners

Silverton Partners invests in entrepreneurs who are dedicated to tackling growth markets and building lasting companies. In partnering with Silverton, companies benefit from its vast network and expertise from decades of growing and investing in successful businesses. Silverton Partners is based in Austin, TX, and was the initial institutional investor for AlertMedia, Apprentice, Billie, Convio, SailPoint, Silicon Labs, Storable, Self Financial, SpyCloud, TrendKite, TurnKey Vacation Rentals, Wheel, WP Engine and The Zebra among others. Silverton Partners is Texas’s most active early-stage investment group with seven funds and over $630 million assets under management.

About Scorability

Scorability is passionate about improving college athletics recruiting by making it more efficient, transparent, and honest. Coaches at every level in every sport can use Scorability’s world-class recruiting engine to efficiently identify, engage, and attract the best players for their programs. Prospective student athletes benefit from a more direct and transparent process, avoiding unnecessary effort and wasted money during their recruiting journey. Scorability is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Learn more at scorability.com

