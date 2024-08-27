Scorability Launches Data-Driven Athlete Evaluation Software for College Football Recruiting

Innovative coach-first solution employs advanced data science to transform athletic recruiting, creating a more equitable and efficient process for coaches and athletes

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scorability, the first company of its kind in collegiate athletic recruiting, today announced the launch of its athlete evaluation platform, designed to revolutionize college football recruiting. Already in use by programs across all NCAA Divisions and Junior College associations, this innovative software aims to transform how college coaches discover, evaluate and predict the success of prospective student-athletes.





Transforming College Recruiting with Scientifically Validated Data

Scorability’s platform includes, but also goes beyond, the physical measurements and athletic achievements.

“Successfully evaluating an athlete requires more than just a snapshot of their stats. College coaches need to understand ‘who’ they’re getting in a recruit, even before they ever step foot on campus,” said Brian Cruver, co-founder and CEO of Scorability. Cruver has over 20 years of experience building successful tech startups and was given a crash course in college sports recruiting as the father of an NCAA Division 1 football player.

Developed in collaboration with leading data and sports science experts, Scorability’s product leverages multiple scientifically validated studies to predict a player’s likelihood of success at the college level. This groundbreaking approach gives coaches unparalleled insights for informed recruiting decisions.

“We’re using data technologies and sports science to give college coaches something they’ve always wanted – a complete and accurate picture of the athlete they’re evaluating,” Cruver said.

Empowering Coaches and Athletes Alike

Scorability enhances the recruiting process for coaches through several key features:

A consolidated database of current, verified player data and academics.

Proprietary assessments used to predict collegiate success.

Tools to evaluate a player’s fit within specific programs and team cultures.

For student-athletes, Scorability offers a clear, equitable and trustworthy process. While other services charge thousands of dollars for unfulfilled promises, Scorability sets a new standard by establishing a coach-led experience that is free for athletes. All students can be evaluated in Scorability for an equal opportunity to be seen by any coach nationwide.

“We believe every student-athlete deserves the right to play at the college level, regardless of their financial, family, or school situations. Athletes should not have to pay to get recruited,” said Brett Andrew, co-founder of Scorability, who also has over 20 years of experience in high-growth startups, and who also gained exposure to college sports recruiting as the father of a Division 1 athlete.

Addressing Current Trends in College Athletics

Scorability’s launch coincides with significant changes that are reshaping college sports. The flexibility of the Transfer Portal and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities have increased the complexity of managing rosters and the importance of recruiting the athletes who want to be at the program.

Scorability’s powerful player database helps coaches quickly find the best fits for their programs. The deeper insights lead to better rosters, improved team results and optimized focus in players who are the best investment for the program. These efficiencies reduce excessive travel and hours spent recruiting, allowing coaches to focus on coaching and time spent with family, thereby reducing coach burnout and turnover.

Scorability currently serves college football exclusively, with plans to expand to additional sports in 2025.

A Promising Future for College Athletics

Scorability’s launch marks a significant advancement in college sports recruiting. By offering a trustworthy, coach-led and data-driven platform, Scorability is set to become the new standard in athlete evaluation and college football recruiting.

For more information about Scorability and its athlete evaluation platform, visit www.scorability.com.

About Scorability

Scorability is a cutting-edge athlete discovery and evaluation platform designed to revolutionize the college recruiting process. Founded by successful tech entrepreneurs Brian Cruver and Brett Andrew, Scorability provides college coaches with scientifically validated insights which lead to better outcomes. Scorability is committed to creating an efficient, effective and equitable recruiting experience for both coaches and prospective student-athletes and their families.

Contacts

Treble

Sarah Armstrong



scorability@treblepr.com